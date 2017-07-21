10 ways WWE RAW can be made great again in 2017

WWE Raw is headed in the right direction but still has plenty of room for improvement.

John Cena is back to weekly WWE programming

WWE RAW has had its fair share of successes in 2017, like the push of Braun Strowman and the rise of Samoa Joe.

But although the red brand has been on an upswing lately with better storylines and more entertaining programming, it's had its fair share of problems throughout the year. The women's division has been a mess, and so has the mid-card, the Cruiserweight division, and suddenly, the tag team division.

In other words, RAW has plenty of issues it needs to fix if it wants to get back on track and improve for the long haul, which is easier said than done.

Here are 10 ways Raw can be made great again in 2017.

#10 Call Up Asuka

Is Asuka the answer to RAW's struggling women's division?

Since the "Superstar Shakeup," the RAW women's division has focused almost exclusively on four women who seem to constantly feud with one another: Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bayley and Nia Jax.

In part, because SmackDown's women's division benefits from consistently better booking, the red brand's women often fail to give us entertaining feuds, even though they're all very talented.

If RAW is intent on not using performers like Emma, Summer Rae or Mickie James, then the best solution to save the struggling women's division is to bring up Asuka.

The undefeated NXT Women's Champion has accomplished just about everything she set out to do in NXT, where she has proven capable of working as either a heel or babyface.

Asuka isn't going to fix all of the problems with RAW's women's division overnight, but she would instantly make it more intriguing and potentially improve the quality of the division over the long haul as well