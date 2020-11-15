10 WWE backstage personnel you may not know were World Champions

WWE is filled with some of the most talented in-ring performers in the industry today. But there are men and women behind the scenes who put in equal amounts of hard work to ensure that fans get to witness the best quality action week in, week out.

While many of the backstage personnel have had been associated with pro wrestling for a long time, some are relatively new to it. However, there are many backstage personnel in WWE who competed in the ring during their prime. Some of these individuals even managed to win major championships during their time in the ring.

There are a few big names who have even won World Championships in various promotions during their in-ring career.

While Lex Luger, Warrior, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Mark Henry, and Beth Phoenix are the obvious backstage names that are former World Champions, we will look at some of the names that you probably didn’t know were former World Champions.

#10 WWE trainer and producer Steve Corino is is a former World Champion

Steve Corino

Steve Corino is a Candian semi-retired professional wrestler who is currently signed to WWE in a backstage role. During his early days in wrestling, which was around the late 1990s, Corino appeared as an enhancement talent for WWE in a few matches.

Currently working as a trainer and producer in NXT, Corino is best known for his work in Ring of Honor (ROH) and Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW).

Corino is a former ECW World Heavyweight Championship and MLW World Heavyweight Championship. Apart from that, he has won several other major titles during his illustrious wrestling career.

#9 WWE producer Joseph Park is a former World Champion

Abyss

Fans of WWE were recently introduced to Joseph Park when he made his on-screen debut in August 2020 as the statistician for AJ Styles. However, Impact Wrestling fans would be more than aware of Park, famously known as Abyss, who appeared for the promotion for well over a decade.

My apologies to @AJStylesOrg, for my dereliction of duty in the “marker-gate” incident on #SmackDownOnFox tonight. That @JEFFHARDYBRAND assaulted you AJ. I saw the whole thing! @WWE @WWEonFOX — Joseph Park (@JOSEPHPARK_esq) August 15, 2020

Park is currently signed to WWE as a backstage producer. Park is a former NWA World Heavyweight Champion, ICW Heavyweight Champion, and TNA World Tag Team Champion.

He’s among a long list of top wrestlers who never competed for WWE.