10 WWE feuds we are dying to see

How many of these matches will we see in the next twelve months?

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 14 Jun 2017, 03:05 IST

Give us what we want, Vince

For all of the complaints and pet peeves we have when it comes to WWE, they always manage to throw out some dream matches that the WWE Universe didn’t even know they wanted. From tag team bouts to the men and the women, there’s a string of big time feuds still out there just waiting to be taken advantage of by Vinnie Mac.

Now some of the matches we’re about to list have already happened, but not on the scale of a full-length rivalry. Because of that, we want to see these competitors prolong their feuds to keep us satisfied. Failing that, we’d quite enjoy one or two big time matches on pay per view.

A few of these will be considered ‘obvious’, but others will feel as fresh as a daisy. Whatever the case may be, they can all succeed where it matters most, and that’s in the department of giving the fans an experience they’ll never forget. Honestly, some of these matches would be talked about for years and years to come. We hope.

So with all of that being said, here are 10 WWE feuds we’re dying to see.

#1 Cesaro vs. Brock Lesnar

The definition of alpha males

The strongest man in all of WWE vs. the Beast Incarnate. What could possibly go wrong? When the King of Swing first aligned himself with Paul Heyman following WrestleMania 30, fans were foaming at the mouth over the prospect of the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal winner going head to head with the man who had just broken the streak.

Unfortunately, things didn’t materialise in that fashion, and while Brock went on to superstardom, Cesaro lingered in the midcard – where he remains. It’s a feud that needs to happen, mainly because we want to see Cesaro throw Brock around like he was a cruiserweight. It’s an unlikely scenario at present, but we’re choosing to remain hopeful.

Also read: 5 dream matches for Summerslam