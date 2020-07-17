10 WWE Legends who never won a singles title

Here's what the trajectory of a successful Superstar in WWE normally looks like. You make your debut, you compete in a few significant feuds, and then challenge for a title, eventually winning one. Well, unfortunately, it doesn't work as simply for some WWE legends.

We've seen quite a few names in the company who've gone on to make a name for themselves and competed in some serious storylines, only to never win a singles title.

For whatever reasons, WWE just didn't find it suitable enough to put a singles title around the waist of these Superstars. They were able to win over the WWE Universe, but just never managed to win singles gold. Here's a look at 10 such WWE legends.

#10 Dusty Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes

Dusty Rhodes had already made a name for himself in WCW and Jim Crockett Promotions by the time he arrived in WWE in the 1989. He would be reduced a comical gimmick at first, wearing polka-dotted attire.

The American Dream did have significant feuds with the likes of Randy Savage and Ted DiBiase before he departed the company. The late Rhodes taught the art of cutting promos at WWE's Performance Center and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

#9 Jerry "The King" Lawler

Jerry Lawler

Advertisement

Jerry "The King" Lawler was already in the twilight of his career by the time he arrived in WWE in the 90s. Lawler had already won titles the world over but started in Vince McMahon's company as a ring announcer.

Lawler had elongated feuds with the Hart family, Roddy Piper, and Tazz amongst others. However, he was never in the title picture in WWE and is more remembered in the company for his role as a color commentator. Lawler is also a WWE Hall of Fame inductee.