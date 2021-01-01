10 WWE RAW General Managers - Where Are They Now?

WWE's flagship show has had several authority figures over the years, with many stars being handed different positions. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has always held the deciding vote on RAW, but that doesn't mean that he hasn't hired help over the years.

The likes of Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kane, and several other stars have all been at the helm of RAW over the past two decades, but none of the aforementioned stars were seen as General Managers.

There have only been around 11 General Managers of RAW since the show first aired back in 1993 and many have since moved on to much more illustrious careers in the business.

Here are just ten former RAW General Managers and what they have since moved on to.

#10. Brad Maddox

Brad Maddox was introduced to the WWE Universe as a referee before he found a place alongside Vickie Guerrero as one of RAW's main authority figures. Whilst Maddox was by Guerrero's side he was known as the Assistant Managing Supervisor of Monday Night RAW, before the fans voted that Guerrero had failed in her position and she was replaced by Maddox.

Maddox didn't have a successful run since he seemed to get on the bad side of Triple H throughout his feud with Daniel Bryan. After defying The Authority's orders several times, the star was relieved of his duties and attacked by Kane.

Advertisement

Maddox later went on to unveil a new character called Joshua Kingsley, which was shortlived and he was released from WWE following a sensitive promo in November 2015.

According to a report by Ring The Damn Bell, Maddox has since moved on to an acting career where he is known as Tyler K Warner and has recently filmed several independent movies.

#9. WWE legend Mick Foley

Mick Foley's reign as General Manager of WWE's flagship show was always seemingly doomed to fail. The Hardcore Legend was unable to agree with many of Stephanie McMahon's decisions throughout his reign which began in the summer of 2016.

Foley was the face General Manager with The Authority and whilst it made for entertaining television, it was something that was always going to be short-lived. Foley's run as General Manager ended when he was fired by Stephanie McMahon in March 2017, less than a year after he was appointed.

Mick Foley is still under a legends contract with WWE which means he regularly makes appearances and was last seen as part of The Undertaker's final Farewell at Survivor Series. Mick Foley was also recently one of the presenters for the 2020 Slammy Awards.