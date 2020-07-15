10 WWE Rosebuds: Where are they now?

There was once a man in WWE named Adam Rose, an over-enthusiastic party guy who came to the ring with his Exotic Express and all of them came dancing to the ring, making for an amazing live experience for the audience in attendance. The act of Adam Rose and his "Rosebuds" got over first with the NXT Universe, and later on the main roster.

Well, I won't be shocked if many of you don't remember who Adam Rose was as his WWE career wasn't really memorable, other than his entrance. Even though Adam Rose, who was previously known as Leo Kruger, couldn't reach heights of success, he provided a platform for several current top WWE Superstars to make their initial TV appearances.

In this article, we'll take a look at ten WWE rosebuds, and where are they now. Be sure to comment down and let us know your favorite rosebud.

#10 Becky Lynch

I did not know until now Becky Lynch was a rosebud... pic.twitter.com/SA1lWt4I4Y — Marv (@MrMarvelousOne) November 27, 2016

Arguably the most popular WWE Superstar to have been part of Adam Rose's Exotic Express, Becky Lynch has been one of WWE's biggest stars in the last few years. Being one of WWE's four horsewomen, Becky had a decent start on the main roster, but the debut of "The Man" gimmick changed the game for her.

She rose to the heights of success in WWE, winning the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble. Then she was a part of the first all-women WrestleMania main event in 2019 and becoming the first woman to simultaneously hold both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

Becky Lynch held on to her RAW women's title until the RAW after Money in the Bank 2020 where she announced that she is pregnant and will be stepping away from the WWE ring for the time being. She is engaged to WWE Superstar Seth Rollins and the couple will soon be welcoming their first child together.

#9 Tessa Blanchard

While Becky, Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Asuka, and others are taking women's wrestling to heights never seen before in WWE, there's another woman who has been creating huge waves across the wrestling world through her fearless attitude and sheer talent. We are talking about the former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard.

Daughter of the WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard, she has wrestled in WWE and was also once a rosebud. She also participated in the first Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017 but was eliminated in the first round by Kairi Sane.

Tessa Blanchard is currently a free agent after Impact terminated her contract in June 2020. There has been much speculation as to whether she will join WWE, AEW, or some other promotion, and we'll have to wait and see what's next for her.