10 WWE stars who disliked each other initially 

WWE stars work for years for the chance to be part of the company. Whilst wrestling is a very lonely business since only one star can be at the top at any one time, it's actually a team sport.

Wrestlers rely on each other in the ring to put on a good show and if they don't then it's hard to tell any kind of story. Of course, with any job, there are some employees who don't get along and find it hard when they are forced to work together.

Over the years there have been many stars who disliked working together in a WWE ring, but there are a handful of stars who disliked each other initially before becoming friends.

#5. Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce have become a formidable team in both NXT and on WWE's main roster over the past few years. The former Women's Tag Team Champions have worked together throughout their WWE careers, so it's hard to believe that at one point the two women didn't actually get along.

Billie Kay spoke to Lilian Garcia on Chasing Glory back in 2018 where she confirmed that Kay and Royce knew each other in high school but they didn't like each other.

“We trained together at the same school. We went to the same high school. We had known each other. We had a little mini feud. We didn’t really like each other at first because we were the only two wrestling fans at our school, so we used to compete on who was the biggest fan. We used to see each other lining up to meet all the Superstars when they would come over to Australia. We really didn’t like each other at first. I was like, ‘She thinks she’s a bigger wrestling fan than me, oh sure her.’ We would line up for hours and hours meeting Rey Mysterio one time at a shopping center near us. She started training at the company I was at and as soon as we met we had this connection and this bond that is really indescribable. We became connected straight away.”

Luckily, the two women began working together in WWE rather than competing against one another and have now been able to become The IIconics.