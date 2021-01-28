10 WWE Superstars who can return at Royal Rumble 2021

WWE Royal Rumble 2021 is now just a matter of days away. One thing that will be different this year is that there will be no fans in attendance due to the pandemic, so it will be interesting to see how the Rumble will be affected by this. What surprises do WWE have store for us on one of the biggest nights of their calendar? Without further ado, let's take a look at 10 WWE Superstars for could return at Royal Rumble 2021.

#10 Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar

The Beast Incarnate's last match in WWE came at WrestleMania 36 where he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. At the end of August last year, the company removed Lesnar's merchandise from the WWE Shop, and it was later reported that the former Universal Champion's contract had expired. Reports suggested that both parties had been negotiating a new contract before talks reached an impasse.

With the Royal Rumble now around the corner and WrestleMania season about to get underway, it feels like this could be the perfect time for Brock Lesnar to return to WWE. With WWE looking for blockbuster matches for the WrestleMania card, a match between The Beast Incarnate and 'The Tribal Chief' Roman Reigns is one of the biggest matches WWE can book right now.

#9 WWE legend and 16-time world champion John Cena

John Cena

According to reports, it looks like John Cena is all set to be a part of WrestleMania 37. We don't yet know who John Cena could face but an option could be for him to return at Royal Rumble on Sunday night.

John Cena doesn't need to win the Royal Rumble match if he is a part of it on Sunday night, although WWE could see that as an option that would definitely get people talking. Cena being in the Royal Rumble match can instead be used to set up his match at WrestleMania 37.