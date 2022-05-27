10 WWE Superstars who were kicked out of the locker room 

WWE Superstars are on the road for a major chunk of the year. They end up spending a lot of time with their peers, and as such, need to have a good relationship with them. There are always some leaders in the locker room and it appears that there are several unwritten rules that need to be followed.

Over the years, there have been a select few current and former WWE Superstars who have been kicked out of the locker room by someone who was seen to have a higher authority.

While some surprising names have been forced to change in the hallways over the years, here are just ten stars who have been kicked out of the WWE locker room.

#10. The Miz

The Miz has been part of the WWE roster for more than 15 years and during that time he has been able to earn the respect of his peers. But when the former reality TV star first debuted, times were very different and he managed to rub a few stars the wrong way.

After Chris Benoit caught The Miz eating chicken over Scott Armstrong's gym bag in the locker room, he was abruptly kicked out and forced to change in the bathroom. The rule is that the star who kicks you out has to then allow you back in. Following the passing of Benoit in 2007, The Undertaker stepped in and allowed Miz back into the locker room after seven months.

The former world champion later explained the incident as part of a recent WWE 24 documentary.

“It was almost like I was taking the chicken and just throwing it in the locker room and just smearing it all over the place and all over stuff,” he added. “That’s what I felt like, and I’m appalled. ‘I am so sorry, I did not mean to do it. I’m just trying to do the right thing here.’ And he goes, ‘You are not allowed to dress in our locker room. I think you should just stay out of the locker room.’” via Sportskeeda.

#9. Mr. Kennedy

Mr. Kennedy wrestled for WWE for several years, but when he first debuted in the company, it appears that he wasn't up to date with some of the wrestling customs. After winning a battle royal at a live event in November 2005, Kennedy was expected to head into the locker room and thank all the men who put him over.

This was a tradition that Kennedy was unaware of. Following the night after failing to thank his fellow WWE Superstars, he was confronted by Hardcore Holly, who made it clear that he was no longer allowed in the locker room.

Kennedy continued to wrestle for WWE for another four years, so it's clear that he was eventually allowed to dress with his peers once again.

#8. Big Cass

Big Cass was once one of WWE's hottest prospects, but the former Tag Team partner of Enzo Amore was later released from the company after managing to amass a huge amount of backstage heat.

Cass's political opinions as well as the fact that he kicked the door off the toilet of the company's tour bus made it problematic for him in the locker room for several months before he suffered a timely injury that took him off the road.

Whilst Amore was able to amass much more heat than his long-time ally, Cass was another star who got on the wrong side of a powerful member of the locker room and was given his marching orders.

#7/6. The Hardyz

The Hardyz joined WWE when they were still very young and impressionable, this led to a few interesting incidents. After winning the Tag Team Championships, The Hardyz sat in Kane's seat on WWE's tour bus, which was seen as the ultimate crime at that time.

This landed the two stars in "wrestlers court" and meant that they were then kicked out of the locker room by JBL. It was then decided that they could return after they completed several tasks for Bradshaw and brought Kane dinner.

#5. Enzo Amore

As previously noted, Enzo Amore was once part of a popular tag team with Big Cass, before the star went on to alienate himself from the locker room. Amore got on the wrong side of Roman Reigns and was kicked off the tour bus before being kicked out of the locker room as well.

It was later revealed that the reason behind Amore being kicked out of the locker room was the fact that he was bringing friends and family into a professional place and allowing them to take videos and pictures. This was a huge breach of locker room etiquette and rubbed several stars the wrong way.

#4. Matt Striker

The rivalry between SmackDown and RAW was once a huge deal in the WWE locker room, something that Matt Striker found out the hard way. The former superstar was moved over to the blue brand but was later heard discussing how much better he thought RAW was with several of the company's road agents.

The locker room leaders at the time, The Undertaker, Chris Benoit, and JBL found out about this and decided to make an example out of Striker. His bags were thrown out in the hallway and it was made clear that he wouldn't be allowed back in.

It should be noted that Striker was never welcomed back into the locker room.

#3. Melina

Melina was the first female to be kicked out of the locker room after she was able to get under Lita's skin. The WWE Hall of Famer is usually a laid-back person, but Melina's ego became a huge issue for her and several other women at the time.

Wrestlers Court played a role in this story once again as it was decided that Melina should be removed from the locker room after the leaders had a meeting regarding her recent attitude.

Lita retired from the company not long after and Melina was able to become one of the most powerful women on the brand for several years. It's obvious that she was later allowed back in and was able to settle her differences with Lita.

#2/1. WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins

The Bella Twins are now Hall of Famers and the two women have gone on to revolutionize WWE and push forward the Women's Evolution. However, when the twins made their debut, it was a very different landscape.

In their Incomparable book, which was released back in 2020, the duo revealed that they were regularly hazed when they first debuted in WWE. Told the wrong times to arrive at shows and told that they would have to change in the bathroom because they were not welcome in the locker room.

This went on for several months before a WWE official stepped in and introduced the women to the locker room and made it clear that they would be allowed in there moving forward.

