10 WWE Superstars who legitimately disliked each other 

WWE Superstars are forced to work closely together both on and off-screen. While many friendships and relationships have been formed during this process, several enemies have also been made.

In recent years, many current and former WWE Superstars have made it clear that not everyone is best friends backstage in Vince McMahon's company.

The following list looks at just ten of the biggest stars who have publicly made it clear that they hated each other.

#10/9. Nia Jax and current WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey

Nia Jax was released from WWE back in 2021, while Ronda Rousey is the current SmackDown Women's Champion. The two women have had their battles inside the ring and were even cast members on Total Divas at the same time. However, that didn't stop Nia Jax from taking matters into her own hands when she felt that her best friend was at risk.

Jax admitted that she was forced to complain to management back in 2020 when Alexa Bliss was injured while facing off against Rousey. While the former UFC Champion wasn't named in the claims by Jax, it was clear who she was referring to when she made this comment on her live stream.

"I personally would not allow her to get back in the ring to get hurt again, I had to go to the higher-ups and I had to put down a certain foot and say, ‘listen, Lexi is five foot nothing, 100 pounds getting thrown around like a ragdoll and injured every night," via The Sportster.

#8/7. Lacey Evans and former WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan

Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. @LaceyEvansWWE Yes..a mother, Wife, Marine, WRESTLER...And that’s just a START of what I’ve accomplished and juggle on a daily. Just keep trying to Convince people you’re a “beast”. You wouldn’t know a thing about parenting to begin with.the “beast” would have to land Beauty first. Not possible twitter.com/larsswwe/statu… Yes..a mother, Wife, Marine, WRESTLER...And that’s just a START of what I’ve accomplished and juggle on a daily. Just keep trying to Convince people you’re a “beast”. You wouldn’t know a thing about parenting to begin with.the “beast” would have to land Beauty first. Not possible twitter.com/larsswwe/statu…

Lacey Evans has made it part of her character on WWE TV to note that she is a mother and has made her way to the top of the business while raising her daughter. Back in 2018, when Lars Sullivan and Roderick Strong were discussing parenting on Twitter, Evans stepped in to share her thoughts.

Sullivan had noted that everyone was running away from him, and pretty soon, no one would be left in NXT. Strong responded to note that an hour-long episode of just Sullivan wouldn't be great viewing before The Freak picked fault with the storyline surrounding Strong's family.

This led to Evans backing up the former NXT North American Champion and brutally making it clear that Sullivan doesn't have children, and that's because he's not in a relationship, noting that it's "not possible" for The Beast to find a beauty.

#6/5. Current WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Riddle

The post has since been deleted

Seth Rollins has been part of WWE for more than a decade, and in that time, he has racked up several enemies, but nowhere near as many as Riddle. The former NXT Superstar went after some of the company's biggest legends on social media and did himself no favors in his first few months on the main roster.

Riddle made enemies out of Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and Seth Rollins, but the latter appeared to have nothing to do with the two men themselves. After Riddle's now ex-wife made some comments about Becky Lynch on social media, it appears that Rollins and Riddle were dragged into the war zone.

Riddle confirmed that the two men had heat when he spoke to TalkSPORT back in 2021.

“I’ll be honest, I’ve met Seth multiple times and he’s met me and I don’t think we’ll ever be best friends (laughs). I don’t think we like one another, we’re just two different people. (Although) we both love wrestling,” said Riddle. “I know my significant other said something about Becky that they didn’t like and I also did not like or agree with. Seth didn’t like me after that and I don’t think Becky liked me or my wife either, which is understandable. It is what it is," via Sportskeeda.

#4/3 Enzo Amore and current WWE Superstar Roman Reigns

big coochie bompensiero @TeeHaitchGee This is how Roman Reigns kicked Enzo Amore out of the bus This is how Roman Reigns kicked Enzo Amore out of the bus https://t.co/wmDQRoaGiA

Enzo Amore was one of the most controversial superstars on the roster throughout his time in WWE, having issues with several stars and even being kicked out of the locker room at one point.

Amore's on-screen persona was very similar to his real-life personality, and this rubbed a lot of stars the wrong way, including Roman Reigns, who once threw Amore off a bus while the company was on tour in Europe.

Corey Graves confirmed the real-life issues with Amore as part of his Bring it to the Table show back in 2017.

I want Enzo on the team. The guy has a ton of faults on screen and off screen. The guy you see on Monday Night Raw is the guy you will meet on a Wednesday afternoon walking down the street. Enzo is Enzo 24 hours a day which rubs a lot of people the wrong way. If you’re on a European tour for 12 days deep and he’s going on and on and an about how he partied with The Weeknd in L.A., you’re gonna get tired of hearing about it. There’s a limit and when you’re on the road that much, a guy like that will wear on your nerves," via WrestlingNews.co.

#2/1 Current WWE Superstars AJ Styles and Paul Heyman

AJ Styles and Paul Heyman are two of WWE's most creative minds, but the duo has never been able to come together and produce a memorable feud. Styles has also attempted to remain on the opposing roster compared to Roman Reigns' Special Counsel since the two men were part of an interesting altercation in 2020.

Styles blamed Heyman for the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson but has since clarified that he has buried the hatchet with his co-worker, at least professionally.

“It is what it is. I could care less. It’s water under the bridge. Not saying that I have forgotten what he’s done, but I’m not gonna be that guy who holds a grudge, I’m not like that. Okay dude, you know you pissed me off, you know how I feel, I may not ever trust you again, can I get along with him professionally? Absolutely. Doesn’t mean I’m gonna be mean to him or say anything, it’s over. My buddies are doing fine," via Bodyslam.

Do WWE writers watch AEW? We asked a former SmackDown head writer right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far