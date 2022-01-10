10 WWE Superstars with the most televised losses in 2021

The past 12 months have been a rollercoaster ride for WWE fans and superstars alike. While the company has been able to make its return to the road following the COVID-19 pandemic, the releases have also come thick and fast.

WWE has released almost 200 superstars across all brands and levels in the company since the beginning of the pandemic, which has left them with a much smaller pool of talent.

Despite this, the show must go on and WWE has continued to deliver and continued to tour throughout the year.

Interestingly, without the WWE Live Events taken into consideration, it's intriguing to see the superstars who suffered the most losses in 2021.

#10 Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, and Mustafa Ali all suffered 22 losses in 2021

Charlotte Flair may be the reigning SmackDown Women's Champion, but she is one of only two women to have suffered more than 20 losses in 2021.

Flair wrestled 45 matches last year and out of those she was able to win 21, lost 22 and the other two matches ended without a result.

Flair isn't the only wrestler to mark up 22 losses in 2021 since Sheamus wrestled 44 matches across RAW, SmackDown, and Pay-Per-views and notched up the same tally.

The Irish superstar won 21 matches whilst there was also one match that was listed as a draw.

Mustafa Ali, on the other hand, wrestled 30 matches and lost 22, picking up just seven wins in 12 months.

#9 Former WWE Superstar John Morrison lost 23 matches in 2021

John Morrison was released from WWE in the fall of 2021, but it appears that he was still able to notch up a big amount of losses ahead of this.

Morrison wrestled 34 matches on WWE TV ahead of his release on November 18th. Of those matches, Morrison won 10, lost 23, and drew just one.

Morrison spent much of his time in WWE alongside The Miz or in tag team matches with the former world champion, which could be why his win/loss record is so shocking.

Edited by Alan John