10 WWE Superstars who rocked the best pop culture inspired ring gear

The reach of WWE has allowed several of its top Superstars to become pop culture icons during their careers. WWE Superstars such as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena have become huge Hollywood stars. Superstars like Mickie James and Elias are making it big in the music industry.

Edge, Becky Lynch, Roman Reigns and several other Superstars have secured roles in television series or made cameos in the recent psat.

Similarly, pop culture has also inspired WWE Superstars, who have shown their love for certain individuals and characters by wearing ring gear inspired by them.

Shinsuke Nakamura has walked out in a Michael Jackson-esque jacket at WrestleMania 34, while Rey Mysterio has dressed as comic book characters on a few occasions.

Art is an explosion.



Insane moment of #WrestleMania entrance pic.twitter.com/AFrLjIvETa — Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) April 1, 2020

In this article, we will look at 10 WWE Superstars who’ve rocked amazing pop culture-inspired ring gear during their matches.

#10 Liv Morgan’s IT/Pennywise ring gear from WWE Evolution

WWE Evolution was a big night for the women in wrestling, and each one of the Superstars tried to make an impact in their own unique way. This included some of them wearing interesting ring gear to pay homage to either those who inspired them or those they follow.

The Riott Squad wore horror villain themed gear, and Liv Morgan was the standout star from the trio. She wore Pennywise inspired ring gear complete with a red balloon in hand.

While Pennywise was the worst nightmare for seven bullied kids, Liv perhaps wanted to be the worst nightmare for The Riott Squad’s competitors on the night.

#9 Sasha Banks became the real Wonder Woman of WWE

History was made at the 31st WWE Royal Rumble in 2018 when 30 women competed in the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble match for a shot at the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34.

Sasha Banks dressed up as superheroine for the match and came out in a Wonder Woman-inspired ring attire.

The Boss came out as the first entrant of the match, and lasted 54 minutes before being eliminated by Brie and Nikki Bella.