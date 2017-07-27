5 WWE Superstars that could be the next Brock Lesnar

Will anyone be able to step up and dominate the way Brock Lesnar has done?

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 27 Jul 2017, 21:56 IST

He's called "the Beast Incarnate" due to his relentless, destructive persona. He's dangerously feared by all, and very few have been able to way to put together a successful game plan to defeat Lesnar. Simply put, it's nearly impossible to steal a victory from the Conqueror.

With this in mind, Brock is probably nearing the end of his incredible career. While he did recently turn 40 years old, I'm sure he could still perform at a high level for several more years. However, I just don't believe Lesnar has a desire to be a WWE Superstar much longer. In fact, I think Brock would rather retreat back to his cabin and hunt Elk for the rest of his life.

With all things considered, I think it's safe to assume Brock Lesnar has less than 2 years of part-time work left in his tank. If that is the case, who will step up to the plate and attempt to fill his shoes? Is there someone on one of the WWE rosters capable of leading a path of destruction the way Lesnar has done for so many years?

After carefully studying all of the current WWE rosters, I have compiled the following list of current Superstars who could potentially fill the role as "the next Brock Lesnar."

#5 Baron Corbin

Will The Lone Wolfe use the MITB briefcase as a catalyst for bigger things?

Baron Corbin has been an interesting story to watch unfold since he signed with the WWE. However, he has certainly arrived now and seems to be on a fast track to the top.

Baron has some similarities to Brock Lesnar in regards to his athletic background, as well as his inflated ego. Like Lesnar, Corbin has a strong football history and also spent some time in the National Football League. However, the Lone Wolf was involved in a few scuffles with his former NFL teammates, which contributed to his demise in the sport.

When Baron arrived at the WWE Performance Center, he was accompanied by a sense of unwarranted entitlement. For whatever reason, he felt like he needed to walk around with a Texas-sized chip on his shoulder. Unfortunately for him, NXT coaches and trainers didn't look to fondly on his attitude issues. Ultimately, his ego got the best of him and probably cost him some time on the main roster, as many believe he would have been elevated much sooner had he not been such a jerk in the locker room.

Thankfully for him, he made the necessary adjustments and got his mind right in time to be selected in the brand-split draft. Now armed with the Money In The Bank briefcase, Corbin has a golden opportunity in his hands and can enjoy many years of success if he keeps it between the lines.