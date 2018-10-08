10 WWE Superstars who have MMA experience

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 120 // 08 Oct 2018, 19:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

While Lesnar has found success in the octagon, CM Punk hasn't

The WWE has served as a base for many wrestlers to showcase their talent and reach the top of the entertainment industry. People from different walks of life and hailing from different careers have found the WWE as their home, and continue to improve to become the best in the business.

Many of WWE’s superstars hailed from other wrestling promotions, and then decided to move on to the biggest name in the industry once the opportunity came. Others were part of other fighting promotions, and waited patiently for a call from the company, or made the move themselves.

Some wrestlers even decided to move on to other ventures and companies after their time with the WWE. Today you’ll find top wrestlers John Cena and Dwayne Johnson dazzle on the silver screen, Stone Cold and Goldberg host their own Podcasts, and Trish Stratus runs her own yoga studio.

Similarly, many wrestlers have either come from a background of Mixed Martial Arts, or gone into the sport after entering the squared circle. Lets take a look at some wrestlers who either came from an MMA background, or have gone into the MMA world after moving on from wrestling.

The record of each wrestler’s professional MMA career is stated below their names in the following order:

Matches – Wins – Losses – No Contest/No Result

#10 CM Punk

Better in the ring than the octagon

2-0-2-0

After parting ways with the WWE in 2014, Punk announced that he had signed a multi-fight contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). In 2015 after months of training, it was announced that Punk would compete under the welterweight division.

He made his MMA debut on September 10 2015, and lost his first match at 2:14 of the first round. His second professional fight took place on June 9 2018, and he lost the fight via unanimous decision. After the bout, UFC president Dana White announced that Punk would probably never fight for the UFC again, though he’s still under contract for the promotion.

1 / 10 NEXT