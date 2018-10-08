×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

10 WWE Superstars who have MMA experience

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
120   //    08 Oct 2018, 19:30 IST

While Lesnar has found success in the octagon, CM Punk hasn't
While Lesnar has found success in the octagon, CM Punk hasn't

The WWE has served as a base for many wrestlers to showcase their talent and reach the top of the entertainment industry. People from different walks of life and hailing from different careers have found the WWE as their home, and continue to improve to become the best in the business.

Many of WWE’s superstars hailed from other wrestling promotions, and then decided to move on to the biggest name in the industry once the opportunity came. Others were part of other fighting promotions, and waited patiently for a call from the company, or made the move themselves.

Some wrestlers even decided to move on to other ventures and companies after their time with the WWE. Today you’ll find top wrestlers John Cena and Dwayne Johnson dazzle on the silver screen, Stone Cold and Goldberg host their own Podcasts, and Trish Stratus runs her own yoga studio.

Similarly, many wrestlers have either come from a background of Mixed Martial Arts, or gone into the sport after entering the squared circle. Lets take a look at some wrestlers who either came from an MMA background, or have gone into the MMA world after moving on from wrestling.

The record of each wrestler’s professional MMA career is stated below their names in the following order:

Matches – Wins – Losses – No Contest/No Result

#10 CM Punk

Better in the ring than the octagon
Better in the ring than the octagon

2-0-2-0

After parting ways with the WWE in 2014, Punk announced that he had signed a multi-fight contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). In 2015 after months of training, it was announced that Punk would compete under the welterweight division.

He made his MMA debut on September 10 2015, and lost his first match at 2:14 of the first round. His second professional fight took place on June 9 2018, and he lost the fight via unanimous decision. After the bout, UFC president Dana White announced that Punk would probably never fight for the UFC again, though he’s still under contract for the promotion.

1 / 10 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Batista Ronda Rousey WWE Little Known Facts
Ali Akber
ANALYST
3 WWE Superstars who were secretly behind famous...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who had impactful rookie years
RELATED STORY
6 Current Superstars who might not get inducted into the...
RELATED STORY
4 Celebrities who loved appearing on WWE and 3 who wish...
RELATED STORY
4 WWE Superstars who have defeated Braun Strowman clean
RELATED STORY
15 Female WWE Superstars who have starred in Movies
RELATED STORY
5 interesting facts about Ronda Rousey
RELATED STORY
15 WWE Superstars who have pinned Roman Reigns
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who should replace Roman Reigns as the...
RELATED STORY
3 Current WWE Superstars who relinquished their title
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us