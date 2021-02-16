10 WWE Superstars who should go to AEW

Nowadays, whenever a wrestler from WWE is released or leaves the company, fans often speculate if they will end up in AEW.

It's an understandable question to ask when you look at some of the former WWE stars that have done well in AEW. Several wrestlers or teams like Pac (Neville), FTR (The Revival), Chris Jericho, and many more have done extremely well in AEW.

Many fans believe (and rightly so) that AEW is the place to go for wrestlers to show what they can truly do. This is because AEW's management is letting stars do their own thing, and the promotion's fanbase seems quite dedicated as well.

With that being said, let's take a look at ten wrestlers who should find their way out of the WWE, and head on over to the side of All Elite Wrestling.

#1 WWE RAW Superstar Ricochet

Ricochet

Let's start off with the obvious choice, shall we? Ricochet was a fan favorite during his time in NXT. He won the NXT North American Championship, and the Dusty Rhodes Classic with Aleister Black. However, his time on WWE's main roster has been nothing short of disappointing.

Ricochet won the WWE United States Championship a little more than two months after his RAW debut, but his reign lasted only 21 days. Since then, WWE has booked Ricochet to look like nothing more than cannon fodder.

Leaving the WWE to go to AEW would be a fantastic move for the former Prince Puma. Ricochet is perfect in the high spot, fast-paced action setting that we see in AEW. He also seems to be a fan favorite everywhere he goes when booked correctly.

Ricochet was in tag teams with current AEW stars like Matt Sydal and Chuck Taylor. He is also friends with many on the AEW roster. Ricochet seems like the number one option in WWE who should go to AEW.

#2 WWE SmackDown Superstar Aleister Black

Aleister Black

Much like his Dusty Rhodes Classic partner Ricochet, Aleister Black was a great success in NXT. He won and held the NXT Championship for 108 days, and won three NXT Year-End Awards — Male Competitor of the Year, Breakout Star of the Year, and Rivalry of the Year for his fantastic feud with Velveteen Dream.

He was then called up to the main roster. Despite a few strong showings early on, Black has fallen further and further down the pecking order. In the indies, Aleister Black (as Tommy End) held titles in promotions like Progress Wrestling, PWG, wXw, and ICW.

Black has an intimidating look and can back it up in the ring. The AEW roster is full of talent that can have barn burner matches with most competitors. So imagine some of the matches we would see if Black was in AEW.

WWE has released his wife, Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega), and the company reportedly rejected Black's request to go back to NXT as well. Perhaps these two instances and his underwhelming creative direction could add to some bad blood between Black and WWE.