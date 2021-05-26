10 WWE Superstars who will benefit from the return of live crowds

ebruary 2020 was the last time WWE was on a full touring schedule. Like everything else, WWE too was heavily affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. WrestleMania 37 marked the first time WWE put on an event with a large capacity of fans.

WWE recently announced that they would be going back out on tour starting in July. The tour will start in Texas and mark the return of fans on a regular basis. The lack of fans has impacted the show and their return could mean big things for certain superstars.

WWE recently announced that they would be going back out on tour starting in July. The tour starts with the July 16th Friday Night SmackDown at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX.

The reaction of the fans makes a huge difference at an event. Fans will let everyone know which superstars they like and which ones they dislike. For example, Daniel Bryan’s popularity with the fans led to the YES! Movement, which was one of the reasons why he was put in the main event spot.

Their input really has the ability to influence how far a superstar’s growth will be within the company. WWE has been able to use big-name stars throughout the pandemic, but no one has benefitted from the lack of fans. Here is a list of 10 WWE Superstars who will benefit massively once fans are back in attendance.

#10 WWE SmackDown Superstar Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso

Jimmy Uso’s recent return to SmackDown was long-awaited since his brother Jey joined forces with Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It was speculated that Jimmy would be joining Jey in his alliance with The Head of the Table, but so far, that does not seem to be the case.

Jey Uso benefitted heavily from SmackDown’s time in the ThunderDome, but now that live crowds are coming back, this could be Jimmy’s time to shine. Jimmy Uso could gain a lot of fan popularity as he could stand up to Reigns like his brother did before.

If we get a Uso vs. Uso, Jimmy will most likely be the babyface in the situation, and the live crowd would be behind him. This could also mean a full return of The Usos as a tag team, who have always been a fan favorite with the crowds.

#9 Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy is a former world champion and tag team wrestling legend. Lately, he has been sitting in a weird limbo on Monday Night RAW and could benefit from a strong singles run as his career is starting to wind down.

Jeff was recently trending on Twitter as fans talked about how he was their favorite wrestler. They also pleaded with WWE to bring back his old “No More Words” entrance music. A return to live crowds would be the perfect time to bring this back.

There is no doubt it would get a massive pop from the crowd and even have some fans singing along with the music. That aspect alone would be a reason for WWE to put Jeff Hardy back in the spotlight.

Hardy has also said that there are still a few things that he has left to do in the company before he bids his final farewell. This might be a good opportunity for WWE to give this legend a chance to finish off his career strong.

