10 WWE Superstars whose ring attire has been inspired by fictional characters

Alexa Bliss IS Harley Quinn

Well, with social media ever-growing, it's no secret that most WWE Superstars, like ourselves, are huge fans of popular TV shows, movies and even comic books - and with wrestlers being more and more innovative with their ring attire - see Velveteen Dream asking for a call-up to the main roster via his tights - it's no surprise that we see some wrestlers show off their favourite pass-times via ring attire.

Eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe miss nothing these days, so when WWE Superstars pay homage to their favourite characters, someone always notices!

Alexa Bliss is a master of it, of course, but WWE's male Superstars and even some of the NXT up-and-comers are no strangers to showing their interests on their ring attire - so who's done cosplay best?

Here are ten Superstars who love to wear fancy dress in the ring!

#10 Sasha Banks as Wonder Woman

Sasha has shown heroic characteristics in the ring

Well, there aren't many Superstars who are more colourful in the ring than Sasha Banks. From her luscious purple (or pink, or red) locks to her incredible ring gear, it's no surprise that Sasha's personality has seeped through to her attire at some point.

Whether it be ring gear aspired by Eddie Guerrero, or just to match tag team partner Bayley, The Boss' ring gear game is strong - and at no point more so than during the first ever Women's Royal Rumble Match, when Banks conjured up some super powers to confront the legendary Trish Stratus by wearing Wonder Woman inspired ring gear.

Sasha stood up to a legend as Wonder Woman

Of course, The Boss isn't the only lady to wear threads inspired by the DC icon - six-time Women's Champion Mickie James has also taken to the ring in Wonder Woman attire, notably during the RAW Women's Gauntlet Match.

Mickie James has also drawn inspiration from Wonder Woman

