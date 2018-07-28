10 WWE Superstars with the most merchandise right now (July 2018)

WWE often brings out new John Cena merchandise

If you’re a die-hard follower of the WWE product, there’s a good chance that you own a few items of merchandise from your favorite Superstars.

From t-shirts and titles to action figures and footwear, fans have been able to purchase anything and everything to do with WWE and its performers over the last three decades, with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, John Cena and Roman Reigns regularly topping sales throughout the years.

WWE currently has stacked rosters competing on Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live and NXT, as well as over 100 legends in the Hall of Fame, which means there has never been more merch available to fans than there is in 2018.

Want a Finn Balor shirt? You’ll be able to find one. Want to roll back the years and buy some Mick Foley merch? You can do that too. Want Sasha Banks’ glasses? They’re easy to find. And you get the idea!

With so many items to choose from, we decided to take a look at the 10 WWE Superstars with the most merchandise being sold on WWE Shop right now.

Disclaimer: We’re looking for the total number of items that are currently available to fans for each Superstar, so while the likes of Ronda Rousey and Rusev have both had some of WWE’s best-selling shirts in 2018, they don’t appear in this list.

#10 Randy Orton (29 items)

Randy Orton's latest item of merch is proving popular

If you want to buy yourself the merchandise of a sadistic sociopath who enjoys dismantling people’s earlobes and blaming fans for “killing” his legendary status, then great news: Randy Orton has a grand total of 29 items on WWE Shop.

One of the 13-time world champion’s most popular pieces of merchandise right now is the new “Apex Predator” hoodie sweatshirt (pictured above), which he wore a sleeveless version of during his incredible heel promo recently on SmackDown Live.

