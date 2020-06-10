10 WWE Superstars who have been off WWE TV for a while and the reasons why

There have been some notable absentees in recent weeks

Where have many of these WWE superstars been recently?

Where have these stars been recently?

WWE announced the brand split once again back in 2016, which was thought to be a way to allow more stars to be used on TV. The fact that RAW and SmackDown stars are now contractually obligated to remain on just one brand also frees up TV time for other stars who haven't been used as regularly.

At present only the Women's Tag Team Champions are allowed to appear on all three brands, whilst the company has recently announced a new rule which is very similar to the Wild Card rule but with fewer allowances and only a few switches per year.

Whilst there have been many more faces used on both RAW and SmackDown and stars like Apollo Crews and Angel Garza have been able to take advantage of this, there are others who have been forgotten.

This list doesn't only look at the stars who have been forgotten by WWE's creative team, it also looks at stars who the WWE Universe may have forgotten too, and the reasons why they have been missing from WWE TV.

#10 Lars Sullivan

Lars Sullivan suffered a knee injury in the summer of 2019 and it was reported that he was set to miss up to nine months of action. Sullivan has since been on the sidelines rehabbing his knee and reports suggested that he could be looking to make his return at some point this month.

Since Sullivan is one superstar who doesn't post regular updates, it's unknown where his progress currently is regarding a return. The most recent update from The Wrestling Observer is that Sullivan is close to a return but his future with the company is looking uncertain given his past indiscretions.

#9 Mustafa Ali

Yeah man. It’s real nice to be in your prime and wanting to use the exposure you get to bring light to serious topics, but instead forced to the sidelines for reasons beyond your control. Real nice to not be allowed to do what you’re passionate about. https://t.co/ZR2TpRLZDk — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 6, 2020

Mustafa Ali hasn't been used well on SmackDown this year, since the WWE Universe was under the impression that he was The Hacker. Ali was building towards a new persona at the beginning of the year with some new promo work but that has since been forgotten.

The man himself is obviously feeling the frustration as well, since he decided to clap back to a fan on Twitter recently who told him that he has the easiest job in wrestling since he's currently being paid to sit at home.

The Hacker hasn't been used on SmackDown since May 28th, but it's believed that Ali is being kept off TV so that he can be revealed as the star behind the hood.

