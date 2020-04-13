10 WWE Superstars you didn't know were related

The man behind a legendarily botched debut is Cody's uncle.

Alberto Del Rio's uncle is a legendary Mexican luchador.

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The Shockmaster is Cody's uncle

There are a number of well-known families in the history of pro wrestling, as well as brothers who've gone out and made a name for themselves as tag-teams. Often, the familial ties of pro wrestlers are there to see on screen.

We decided to take a different approach to this today and take a look at some wrestlers fans sometimes forget are related. From Alberto Del Rio and his legendary uncle, we take a look at which WCW legend is AEW EVP Cody's uncle and a whole lot more.

The Shockmaster is Cody's uncle

The Shockmaster is Cody's uncle

AEW EVP Cody is related to none other than ‘The Shockmaster’ Fred Ottman. Ottman is Cody’s uncle by marriage. Apart from the eternal infamy he achieved from The Shockmaster’s disastrous debut in WCW, Ottman also wrestled as Tugboat and Typhoon. The Shockmaster's WCW debut is still regarded as one of the worst pro wrestling debuts of all time.

Ottman had a long and quite successful career as a pro wrestler, winning the WWF Tag-Team Championships once. He retired from pro wrestling in 2001, just around the time Cody was coming up through the ranks.

Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler and The Honky Tonk Man are cousins

Jerry Lawler and Honky Tonk Man

Jerry Lawler is a living legend in Memphis wrestling and is also one of the most iconic commentators in the history of WWE. Lawler’s career is still going strong today with ‘The King’ being a part of the RAW commentary team, bringing experience to the desk.

One thing WWE fans may not be aware of is the fact that Jerry Lawler is related to another Memphis legend, the Honky Tonk Man. Lawler and Honky Tonk Man are actually cousins. Honky Tonk Man also had a successful career in pro wrestling, including in WWE and WCW. He’s a former WWE Intercontinental Champion and entered the WWE Hall of Fame last year as part of the class of 2019.

1 / 3 NEXT