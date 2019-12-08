10 Year Challenge: 5 current WWE stars who were unrecognizable a decade ago

Many WWE stars have changed over the past decade

Social Media has had some positive and negative effects on WWE over the past few years, but one of the biggest factors that it has helped WWE Superstars with is being able to promote themselves on a larger scale, reaching out to millions in the WWE Universe with a single click.

The latest trend doing the rounds in the online world sees several stars from the company showing off their photographs from a decade ago and making light of how much they have changed. Many stars like Randy Orton, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, and Batista were all contracted to WWE then as well, and have hardly changed at all.

On the other hand, a few stars have posted some interesting images wherein they look completely different from their current appearance, with some even looking like a different person altogether.

In this list, we take a look at five current Superstars whose appearance has changed drastically over the last decade. Personally, we think they look great!

#5. Asuka

Asuka's hair is the biggest change over the past decade

Asuka started her wrestling career as Kana in Japan, having been part of the business a decade ago as well, but she looked very different from the wrestler that the WWE Universe has become fond of over the past few years.

The longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion started her career with her natural hair color, but over the years, hair color has become an integral part of her personality, allowing her to transform into the Empress of Tomorrow.

As seen from the images above, Asuka is almost unrecognizable from her younger days in Japan, but the former SmackDown Women's Champion has changed for the better and right now, it's hard to believe that she's 36 years old.

