101 WWE Superstars' real names: Asuka, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, and more

When it comes to in-ring ability, the 2020 WWE roster is arguably more talented than any other era in the company’s history.

However, as long-term WWE viewers will appreciate, the men and women that appear on RAW and SmackDown need to boast more than just in-ring talent if they are going to connect with fans and fulfill their potential in WWE.

Having a strong move set and the ability to cut compelling promos is obviously important, but it is also just as vital that a WWE Superstar gets the basics right – and that, of course, involves their WWE gimmick name.

While a select few Superstars have been allowed to use their real names on WWE television, the majority of people who appear on our screens use the fictional names that were given to them at the start of their WWE careers.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at the real names of the 101 WWE Superstars who are currently on the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

#5 WWE Superstars' real names (A-B)

Followers of behind-the-scenes WWE news will probably know that Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) and Bo Dallas (Taylor Rotunda) are the sons of former WWE Superstar IRS (Mike Rotunda).

Wyatt is named after former WWE, NWA and WCW star Barry Windham, who is also his uncle.

Asuka (Kanako Urai) is another standout name in this list. The Empress of Tomorrow, previously known as Kana before joining WWE, still uses her real name on her KanaChanTV YouTube channel.

Further down in this category, Brock Lesnar is one of the few Superstars who has been allowed to keep his real name throughout his WWE career. Although he is technically a free agent right now, The Beast is still listed among the current Superstars on WWE’s website, hence why he is in this list.

The Big Show’s real name (Paul Wight) was used by WWE’s commentators when he made his WWE debut at St. Valentine’s Day Massacre in February 1999. The seven-foot Superstar was then given the gimmick name that he has been known as for the last two decades.

AJ Styles - Allen Jones

Akira Tozawa - Akira Tozawa

Aleister Black - Tom Budgen

Alexa Bliss - Alexis Kaufman

Andrade - Manuel Andrade Oropeza

Angel Garza - Angel Garza Solano

Angelo Dawkins - Gary Gordon

Apollo Crews - Sesugh Uhaa

Asuka - Kanako Urai

Bayley - Pamela Martinez

Becky Lynch - Rebecca Quin

Bianca Belair - Bianca Crawford

Big E - Ettore Ewen

Big Show - Paul Wight II

Billie Kay - Jessica McKay

Bo Dallas - Taylor Rotunda

Bobby Lashley - Franklin Lashley

Braun Strowman - Adam Scherr

Bray Wyatt - Windham Rotunda

Brock Lesnar - Brock Lesnar