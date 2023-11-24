11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend - Survivor Series WarGames, big-time press conference, & more

WWE Network and Peacock have had several slow weeks over the past month, with some weekends picking up a bit of steam. This weekend, in particular, will carry a lot of the load with a ton of programs set to arrive on-demand after a very basic week.

A new episode of RAW Talk was added on-demand on Monday featuring Tegan Nox, Natalya, and others. Tuesday was fairly slow as well, with just a week-old episode of NXT made available on-demand for most subscribers.

Wednesday was slightly busier, as two uploads were made available. One was a month-old edition of Monday Night RAW, while the other was a new episode of WWE's The Bump featuring the Hall of Famer X-Pac. This Week In WWE was added to the archives on Thursday.

Despite a fairly standard, albeit slow week, this weekend will be incredibly busy. 11 full-length programs are set to arrive on-demand thanks to Survivor Series WarGames 2023 and accompanying content. What is set to arrive?

Below are 11 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#11. The SmackDown LowDown will air

The SmackDown LowDown is set to stream on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The recap and analysis show hosted by Megan Morant and Matt Camp will air on Saturday, November 25, at around 12 PM EST.

Last week's show can be seen any time on-demand, with the interview portions in the video above. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits were first to talk, followed by Carlito. Lastly, LA Knight discussed his issues with The Bloodline.

#10. Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) will return with another video

A new Westside Xtreme Wrestling (wXw) show will arrive over the weekend. wXw World Tag Team Festival Night 1 will arrive on WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, November 25, at around noon. This is part of the company's deal with the German wrestling promotion.

The first of a three-night event, the show featured most of the wXw regulars in tag team action. In addition to the typical wXw Wrestling stars, Major League Wrestling's 1 Called Manders and Mance Warner also competed at the show.

#9. Main Event & #8. SmackDown, two recent shows will arrive on-demand

Two shows that recently aired on other platforms will arrive on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. As a reminder, some programs initially air on USA Network, FOX, or Hulu and have a contractually obligated delay before arriving on-demand.

WWE Main Event from November 9, 2023, will be made available on Saturday, November 25. Indus Sher's Sanga and Veer battled NXT's The Metafour's Noam Dar and Oro Mensah in the opener. The main event featured Ludwig Kaiser battling the returning Apollo Crews.

Friday Night SmackDown from October 27, 2023, will be added to the archives on Sunday, November 26. This show featured a contract signing for LA Knight vs. Roman Reigns ahead of their match at Crown Jewel 2023.

#7. The Ultimate Show will stream

The Ultimate Show

The Ultimate Show is set to return with a new episode on WWE Network and Peacock this week. The Ultimate Survivor Series 2023 will be added to the archives on Saturday, November 25, at 10 AM EST.

For those unaware, the series features Matt Camp, Ryan Pappolla, Sam Roberts, and often a guest star or two. They then fantasy book whatever the theme is for the big show. This one, for example, will likely see the gang book fantasy Traditional Survivor Series Matches. X-Pac will appear in this episode.

#6. WWE's The Bump & #5. La Previa, a preview show and recap program, will air

Charlotte Flair on La Previa.

WWE will offer a special preview show and post-show for the Survivor Series WarGames this weekend. On Saturday, November 25, the Spanish La Previa program will be available to preview the big premium live event. It will be added on-demand at around 10 AM.

Then, on Sunday, Matt Camp, Megan Morant, and Ryan Pappolla will break down all of the action from the prior night's massive premium live event on WWE's The Bump. This show will also be available at around 10 PM EST on Sunday, November 26. It will likely also feature select exclusive interviews from superstars at the arena the night prior.

#4. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 & #3. Survivor Series WarGames Kickoff

The major event everybody is waiting for is set to air this weekend. WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 will begin at 8 PM EST on Saturday, November 25, live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. A one-hour Survivor Series WarGames Kickoff show will begin at 7 PM EST.

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 will feature two matches inside the brutal structure. Additionally, both the Women's World Championship and the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line. Lastly, Santos Escobar is set to go one-on-one with Carlito.

#2. Survivor Series WarGames 2023 Press Conference will air

Triple H at a press conference.

While the action from WWE Survivor Series WarGames will be fun, the night does not end once the final bell sounds. A Survivor Series WarGames Press Conference will air immediately following the big-time show from Chicago on Saturday, November 25.

WWE's press conferences typically feature Triple H and select superstars from the event to discuss the night and the future and answer questions asked by the press. While some companies have a reputation for chaotic events taking place during these scrums, the ones World Wrestling Entertainment hosts are normally pretty relaxed.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Ivy Nile vs. Lola Vice

A special edition of NXT Level Up will stream this weekend. The show is set to air at 10 PM EST on Friday, November 24. It will stream on WWE Network and Peacock immediately following SmackDown on FOX but will not be available on-demand afterward for Peacock subscribers.

This edition of NXT Level Up is a special "best of" episode featuring four matches from 2023. This includes Eddy Thorpe vs. Dante Chen, Ivy Nile vs. Lola Vice, Axiom vs. Tavion Heights, and Wendy Choo vs. Kelani Jordan.

Are you excited about these new shows scheduled to air on WWE Network & Peacock? Sound off in the comments section below!