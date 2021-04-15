11 Superstars who could be a WWE 2K22 cover star

During WrestleMania 37, WWE 2K22 was announced. The game franchise took a break for a year after 2K20 was panned by both critics and fans following a chaotic launch that saw the game plagued with glitches.

The teaser trailer for WWE 2K22 was shown during WrestleMania 37, with footage shown of Rey Mysterio and Cesaro in a match on the game. From the small glimpse, it appeared as though the game had clearer graphics than its predecessor.

The reveal of the cover star for WWE 2K games has always been a big moment. Becky Lynch was the first-ever female cover star when she appeared alongside Roman Reigns on the cover of 2K20. The cover star is normally an aspect that garners a lot of fan discussion and speculation.

Here are some Superstars who could potentially be a WWE 2K22 cover star.

#11 Could Asuka be a WWE 2K22 cover star?

Despite losing the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37, Asuka is a star who pretty much carried WWE during their initial empty arena shows. The former NXT Champion won the 2020 Women's Money in the Bank and was then bestowed the RAW Women's Championship by Becky Lynch as she departed on maternity leave.

Despite dropping the title for a short time to Sasha Banks, Asuka spent much of the past year holding the title. Even though her reign with the title ran stale over the past few months, Asuka was one of the most entertaining stars of 2020 and has been a part of many huge WWE moments over the past few years.

#9 &10 Are The Fiend and Alexa Bliss potential WWE 2K22 cover stars?

For the last WWE 2K game, there were two cover stars in Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch. This could be a continuing trend, and WWE could carry on having both a male and female Superstar feature on the cover of their games.

If WWE did indeed decide to have two stars on the cover of 2K22 on the cover, The Fiend and Alexa Bliss could be a good option. Their storyline has been a huge talking point since its origins in the summer of 2020 and has continued to be a favorite amongst some fans.

