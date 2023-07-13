11-time champion once beat Brock Lesnar in a real-life backstage fight; What happened next will surprise you!

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating stars in and outside the WWE. Aside from being a talented professional wrestler, he is also a former NCAA wrestler and UFC fighter. Only a few people can go toe-to-toe with him, including Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle.

While on Chris Jericho's Talk is Jericho podcast in 2017, Kurt Angle revealed how he took down Brock Lesnar after a heated argument between the two occurred. The Olympic Gold Medalist shared that he heard the former UFC Champion claim the Hall of Famer was too small and could kill him.

Both men compared weights, Kurt was only 225 pounds then, while Brock was 315. Despite the major difference, Angle offered to fight him inside the ring. Lesnar refused, stating he had sandals and did not want to fight barefoot.

Days later, in North Dakota, Kurt saw Lesnar easily lift Big Show (535 pounds/242kg at the time) and began to doubt if he could fight The Beast Incarnate. Although intimidated, Angle approached Brock in front of the locker room and initiated a fight.

Kurt Angle shared the rest of the locker room watched "lumberjack style" while he and Brock Lesnar fought. Ultimately, he took the former UFC fighter to the ropes seven to eight times and took him down once. Meanwhile, Lesnar did not manage to do so.

Despite this encounter, Angle and Lesnar are now great friends. Interestingly, the former RAW General Manager even expressed that it was an excellent way for them to break the ice, and communication improved.

How did Kurt Angle manage to get the upper hand against Brock Lesnar?

Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar were both successful even before WWE

Both stars have legitimate wrestling experience before entering WWE. Angle was in the Olympics, and Lesnar was in NCAA. Although both are highly gifted, the former's knowledge of his sport prevailed.

In the same podcast, Angle expressed that Brock Lesnar was a good wrestler but wasn't as technical. The Hall of Famer shared that he knew a lot of techniques and always knew how to wrestle "big guys" like Lesnar, so he didn't have any problems in their face-off.

Where are Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar now?

Angle and Lesnar became some of the most notable names in wrestling and even outside. However, only one of them is currently active.

Kurt was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2017 and became the RAW General Manager. He retired in 2019 at WrestleMania 35, losing to Baron Corbin. He has continued to make sporadic appearances for the company since.

Lesnar is still with WWE, but now in a more limited schedule. He is currently feuding with Cody Rhodes, possibly heading into their third bout at this year's SummerSlam.

Despite their earlier altercation, it's fortunate to see both legends get along on and off camera. It remains to be seen when fans can see them together again.

