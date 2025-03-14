11-time WWE champion to pull double duty at WrestleMania to fight The Rock? Exploring the chances

The Rock has shaken up the Road to WrestleMania in WWE yet again. All eyes are on The Final Boss, John Cena's heel turn, and their alliance with Travis Scott. Now, Cena is set to go one-on-one with Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania in an attempt to get the world title in their circle.

While The Final Boss isn't currently booked for a match at WrestleMania, that could soon change. Cody Rhodes may be busy with Cena, but there is another wrestler who has made it clear they want to go toe-to-toe with the WWE boss: Jey Uso.

Main Event Jey Uso recently revealed that he feels he can go toe-to-toe in a promo battle with The Final Boss. This would, of course, mean the two would have a major angle of some kind. The former Intercontinental Champion and 10-time Tag Team Champion could pull double duty at WrestleMania to make this happen.

Jey is already set to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at The Show of Shows. While he has one major bout already, the WWE star could have two matches across the two-night WWE Premium Live Event.

For example, Jey could battle The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday. Following that bout, he could then challenge Gunther for the prized world title during WrestleMania Sunday. This would allow some fantastic promos to take place between the family members leading up to WrestleMania.

WWE stars pulling double duty at WrestleMania isn't unheard of

While Jey Uso pulling double duty at WrestleMania wouldn't exactly be the norm for The Show of Shows, it isn't unheard of. There have been several instances of WWE stars doing exactly that.

In fact, it happened multiple times just last year at WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins were in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday and battled Roman Reigns and The Rock in tag team action.

The next night, three of those four competitors all had an additional bout. Seth Rollins lost his World Heavyweight Title to Drew McIntyre in the opener, plus Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes went one-on-one in the main event.

Since it has already happened, including multiple times just last year, it isn't unreasonable to think Jey could pull double duty come April 19th and 20th. The only question is whether Main Event Jey Uso can handle both The Final Boss and The Ring General in one weekend or not.

