11 WWE names that were more ridiculous than Slapjack

The final episode of WWE RAW before Clash of Champions 2020 largely revolved around RETRIBUTION.

After several weeks of attacks and mysterious promos, the following five Superstars were revealed as members of the faction on RAW: Dominik Dijakovic, Dio Maddin, Shane Thorne, Mercedes Martinez, and Mia Yim.

All five Superstars have previously appeared on WWE television under those names, but WWE’s decision-makers have opted to give their characters a refresh after they were confirmed as RETRIBUTION members.

Dijakovic, Maddin and Thorne will now be known as T-BAR, Mace and Slapjack, respectively. Martinez has been renamed Retaliation, while Yim is now known as Reckoning.

"RETRIBUTION will make you pay for your sins, because we are the judge, the jury, and the executioners!" #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/iCOXE0sh5p — WWE (@WWE) September 22, 2020

Needless to say, the drastic name changes definitely caught the attention of the WWE Universe. T-BAR and Mace came in for a lot of criticism after WWE RAW, but the name Slapjack is the one that really got people talking.

The good news for Slapjack is that he is not the first person to receive a questionable WWE ring name, and he certainly will not be the last.

In this article, let’s take a look at 11 WWE names that were even more ridiculous than Slapjack.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and they do not necessarily represent the views of Sportskeeda.

Advertisement

#11 Michael McGillicutty (later known as WWE Superstar Curtis Axel)

Curtis Axel performed as Michael McGillicutty in WWE before he was repackaged as one of Paul Heyman’s clients in 2013.

Speaking to The Carroll County Times during his reign as Intercontinental Champion, Axel revealed that WWE originally wanted him to do his own thing and never pay homage to his father, WWE Hall of Famer Mr. Perfect, or any other members of his family.

This is why he debuted under the name Michael McGillicutty in 2010.

#10 Kerwin White (aka former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero)

Chavo Guerrero's name changed to Kerwin White

In July 2005, Chavo Guerrero denounced his Mexican heritage and became known as Kerwin White – a stereotypical Anglo-American white man who drove a golf cart to the ring.

Guerrero said on The World According to Wrestling podcast in 2017 that the idea was presented to him by Vince McMahon.

The WWE Chairman stopped him after a plane ride one day and simply said, “Hello, Kerwin.”

“So you’ve got two things: you can either say ‘no’ and get fired, or you can say, ‘Good, let’s embrace this character and let’s really do it.’ If it was up to anyone of us, we’d all be John Cena or Batista and destroying everybody and being the champ. But it’s not. It’s up to Vince McMahon and there can only be one champ.” [H/T 411mania]

WWE dropped the Kerwin White gimmick in November 2005 following the death of Chavo’s uncle, Eddie Guerrero.