WWE Superstars are regarded as some of the most well-built and strongest competitors in the industry. Even though the strength of the male wrestlers is often highlighted in the company, the female Superstars have never been too far behind in impressing with their feats of strength.

Despite the fact that the men in WWE weigh far more than the women, the women have shown remarkable displays of strength by lifting the men off their feet and carrying them.

In this article, we will look at the 12 female WWE Superstars who have lifted male WWE Superstars.

#12 Chyna lifted several WWE Superstars including Eddie Guerrero (220 lbs) and Christian (212 lbs)

The late Chyna is regarded as one of the most important women in WWE. Chyna was one of the only females during her time who could stand in the ring with the men and easily overpower them.

During her in-ring career we saw her compete in several intergender spots and matches where she outperformed her male counterparts. She delivered overhead press slams and powerbombs to men like Eddie Guerrero and Christian with ease during these matches.

Chyna's incredible strength made her one of the biggest stars in WWE during her prime.

#11 WWE Superstar Beth Phoenix has lifted Edge (241 lbs)

Thanks to her incredible talent and strength, Beth Phoenix became one of the biggest female WWE Superstars of all time. The WWE Hall of Famer could take down multiple opponents at once, and we’ve seen her even enter the men’s Royal Rumble to showcase her power.

During her time in the ring, The Glamazon took down several male Superstars such as Santino Marella and CM Punk. Along with that, backstage photos have also shown Phoenix lift her real-life husband Edge on her shoulders, and she’s done the same to Marella on screen.