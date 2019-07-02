12 ex-wrestlers who currently have backstage roles in WWE

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 580 // 02 Jul 2019, 12:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

John Cena and Billy Kidman; Kurt Angle and Jeff Jarrett

To make it big in the WWE or any other top wrestling promotion can be a long and arduous journey, but nothing is certain in pro wrestling.

Some Superstars stay at the top for years, while other talented stars may last just a few months or years. A mix of luck, talent, and timing are key to succeed in WWE, but not everyone has a dream WWE career.

For those that don't make it, a backstage role as a producer, writer, or part of the creative process.

WWE currently has several former WWE Superstars as well as pro wrestlers from other promotions working in backstage roles.

Let's take a look at ex-wrestlers who currently have backstage roles in WWE:

#1 Road Dogg

Road Dogg was a part of the hugely successful The New Age Outlaws and then later with D-Generation X. A 6-time tag team champion, Road Dogg transitioned to a backstage role after his retirement, and then became SmackDown's head writer before he retired from that position earlier this year. He is currently part of the creative team backstage in WWE.

#2 Billy Kidman

John Cena and Billy Kidman

Billy Kidman was an important fixture in the Cruiserweight division in the Attitude Era, and won the title four times. Kidman left the WWE in 2005 but returned a few years later in 2010 to work as a producer in WWE, and has been a part of a few brawl segments in WWE recently.

Advertisement

#3 Abyss

Abyss

Abyss or Christopher Joseph Parks, was syonymous with TNA/Impact Wrestling, becoming one of their most important stars, which is why it was a surprise to see him sign for WWE as a producer in 2019. The Impact Hall of Famer was with TNA/Impact from 2002 to 2019 becoming a Grand Slam champion at the promotion.

1 / 5 NEXT