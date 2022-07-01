WWE Network and Peacock have a packed weekend schedule during premium live events. This weekend will be no different as fans gear up for WWE Money in the Bank.

For those not subscribed to either service, you're missing out. The pair of on-demand streaming services feature programming from the 1950's up until today. They cover various wrestling territories and promotions. Almost any major star in wrestling is featured somewhere in the mass amount of content available.

Twelve different programs are set to arrive on the two platforms. The content varies from interviews, in-ring action, and episodes of the World Wrestling Entertainment original series. Some shows feature legendary names, while others focus on today's stars.

Below are 12 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend:

#12. This week's edition of The SmackDown LowDown will be available

Sami Zayn on The SmackDown LowDown!

A new edition of The SmackDown LowDown will stream on Saturday morning. The program features two panelists and a bonus third discussing the events from SmackDown. Each edition also features at least three interviews with the stars of the blue brand. Megan Morant is generally the interviewer.

The stars featured are rarely announced until SmackDown is live. As a result, there's no preview for the upcoming edition. Last week's episode was hosted by Sam Roberts and Kevin Patrick, with Hall of Famer JBL as the expert panelist. Shotzi, Sami Zayn, and The Brawling Brutes were interviewed.

#11. Money in the Bank & #10. Money in the Bank Kickoff

Bianca Belair and Carmella!

The main attraction this weekend will be Money in the Bank. The event has become arguably the fifth-biggest WWE show. MITB is only behind the big four in terms of prominence. Some may argue that it's more important than Survivor Series.

Money in the Bank will feature two ladder matches. Additionally, multiple titles will be on the line. Carmella will challenge for the RAW Women's Championship. Meanwhile, Natalya is attempting to win the SmackDown Women's Championship. Becky Lynch will also be on the show. Money in the Bank 2022 begins at 8 PM EST.

In addition to the main show, WWE Network and Peacock will be streaming a one-hour Money in the Bank Kickoff Show. It'll feature panelists, interviews, video packages, and potentially a match or two. The Kickoff will begin at 7 PM EST.

#9. La Previa & #8. The Bump, two shows previewing Money in the Bank

Jimmy and Jey Uso!

Two shows will air on Saturday to hype up Money in the Bank. They'll also feature interviews along with any late news breaking ahead of the event.

La Previa is a Spanish show previewing Premium Live Events. No guests have been revealed as of yet. Meanwhile, a bonus edition of WWE's The Bump will also stream on Saturday. The Street Profits, Riddle, and an interview with Cody Rhodes will be highlighted.

#7. The Ultimate Show is back with a new episode

Matt Camp on The Ultimate Show!

The Ultimate Show will be back with a brand new episode. The series features fantasy booking of matches and full shows. The program airs before major Premium Live Events and typically lasts an hour.

This edition of The Ultimate Show is The Ultimate Money in the Bank 2. Sam Roberts and Kazeem Famuyide will join WWE The Bump's Matt Camp and Ryan Pappollade. Together, they'll create two fantasy Money in the Bank ladder matches. The first edition aired before Money in the Bank 2021.

#6. PROGRESS Wrestling & #5. Insane Championship Wrestling, two new indie shows will be added

Johnny Progress!

On Saturday morning, two independent wrestling shows will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives. Insane Championship Wrestling will present ICW Fight Club 225. PROGRESS Wrestling's Super Strong Style 16 Night 3 will also be presented.

Super Strong Style 16 Night 3 will be the final show of the three-night tournament. Former WWE stars John Morrison, Alexander Wolfe, and Killian Dain will appear. NXT UK Superstar Charlie Dempsey is on the card. Former All Elite Wrestling wrestler Jack Evans will be on the show.

#4. SmackDown & #3. Main Event, archived shows will be made available

Two recently aired programs will be added to the on-demand archives this weekend. The June 13 edition of Main Event will be available on Saturday. The episode featured Shelton Benjamin's return from injury and T-BAR vs. Reggie.

The June 3 edition of SmackDown will be streamable on Sunday morning. This episode from the blue brand featured an Undisputed Tag Team Championship match, a six-way with Money in the Bank implications, and the return of Madcap Moss.

#2. A new edition of NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network and Peacock

Amari Miller and Sloane Jacobs!

NXT Level Up will offer a brand new episode. Level Up generally acts as a showcase for young talent just beginning to appear on NXT or yet to do so. Each edition runs for twenty to thirty minutes while featuring about three matches.

This week will see NXT's Duke Hudson in action. Also on the show will be a new wrestler set to debut against Tony D'Angelo's hired gun Stacks. Plus, NXT Level Up regular Amari Miller will take on Sloane Jacobs. Level Up airs each Friday following SmackDown.

#1. BSK and The Undertaker will be on Table For 3

WWE Network @WWENetwork



The Bone Street Krew is back together again for a supersized edition of Table for... 5!?The Bone Street Krew is back together again for a supersized edition of #TableFor3 , streaming THIS FRIDAY exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else! Table for... 5!?The Bone Street Krew is back together again for a supersized edition of #TableFor3, streaming THIS FRIDAY exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else! https://t.co/RnOQZhd3Ov

Table For 3 is back again. The fourth episode of season six will stream on Friday. This edition of the series is a special extended version. Not only will the program be double the usual length, but it'll also feature five stars instead of three.

The five stars in this episode represent Bone Street Krew. BSK was a group of friends in 1990s. The Undertaker was the leader of the crew. Featured alongside him will be The Godfather, Rikishi, Mideon, and Henry O. Godwinn. Late-great Yokozuna and Savio Vega were also members of the group.

The episode is titled Table For 3: Bone Street Krew. WWE offered a synopsis for the episode. The show will feature the group discussing life on the road, memorable backstage moments, and more.

You can check out the preview below:

The Undertaker reunites with The Godfather, Rikishi, Mideon and Henry O. Godwinn. Together, The Bone Street Krew discuss life on the road and their favorite backstage memories while playing a heated game of dominoes.

A wealth of content will be available on the WWE Network and Peacock over the coming days. Money in the Bank weekend is stacked. There should be something for just about anybody.

Speaking of Money in the Bank, click here to find out why Sami Zayn should win at the event.

