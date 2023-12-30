12-time champion to return after 659 days at WWE RAW Day 1 and enter the Royal Rumble Match? Exploring the possibility

On January 1, 2023, WWE is set to air RAW Day 1 from the Pechanga Arena in San Diego. This show is expected to be massive for the promotion as it will set the tone for the upcoming episodes of RAW in 2024.

However, that's not all. Apart from great segments and matches that we will see on Day 1, the creative is reportedly bringing back a former WWE Champion. Since this report went viral, several members of the WWE Universe have been predicting who the former champion is. Many believe the returning superstar in question might be Big E. If Big E returns, fans will expect him to declare his entry in the Men's Royal Rumble match.

However, the chances of E returning seem bleak. As of now, there have been no recent updates about the former WWE Champion's recovery. The report also states that WWE is close to landing a deal, which means the returning superstar might be someone who is yet to be signed.

The above scenarios rule out Big E as the person who will return on January 1st. However, it will be interesting to see who the former WWE Champion is when RAW Day 1 goes live.

WWE RAW Day 1 will witness two title matches

As mentioned above, WWE RAW Day 1 is an event that the Stamford-based promotion and its fans will eagerly look forward to. Hence, WWE has left no stone unturned in booking a brilliant card that will witness some epic matches and also witness two titles being defended.

First, The Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Ivy Nile. Given Ripley has faced and beaten most women on RAW, this match between her and Nile will be a good watch. It will be interesting to see if the latter can end Ripley's dominant reign.

Next, RAW Day 1 will also see a rematch between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. After losing to Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, this will be McIntyre's second opportunity to win the World Heavyweight Championship. However, given the form The Visionary is in, dethroning him will be a difficult task.

Apart from these title matches, Day 1 will witness a singles match between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax. Fans will also see Tegan Fox and Natalya team up to face Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. The winner of this tag match will determine who will be the next challenger for the Women's Tag Team Championship.