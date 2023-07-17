12-time champion to return after a year and dethrone Seth Rollins? Chances of him doing it again

Seth Rollins has had a decently long reign as the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. However, he might have a former rival waiting to challenge for the prestigious title.

This person is none other than Big E, who once dethroned Seth Rollins as the NXT Champion back in 2013. It has been over a year since he last wrestled in a WWE ring, but he has since recovered a lot, if not completely.

During a recent appearance on an episode of After The Bell featuring Corey Graves and Kevin Patrick, the 12-time champion in WWE addressed the status of his injury. He said he feels 100% but still doesn't have a timetable for a comeback.

"Unfortunately, I don't have a timetable. The great thing is, I feel 100%, I don't even feel like someone who broke their neck. My mobility is incredible and great. My strength is great, I have no issues whatsoever," said Big E.

He continued to state that he lacks any answers regarding his return, but he is happy that his body feels great.

"I wish I had some answers on returning to the ring. I have nothing, unfortunately, but the beautiful thing is I feel great, my body feels great. I'm really thankful for that. Life is good, I'm blessed. I can walk around and touch my toes, go to the gym, all those things," E said. (H/T Fightful)

Professional wrestlers are good at hiding their return date to deliver a surprise to their fans, and if that's the case with Big E, fans might see him surprisingly return at SummerSlam 2023 to confront Seth Rollins. He could also go on to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. However, these are just speculations, and nothing is confirmed as of now.

Seth Rollins could realistically lose his World Heavyweight Championship at WWE SummerSlam 2023

According to rumors and the storyline featured on WWE RAW, Seth Rollins will likely face Finn Balor again for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023.

While Finn Balor is already booked strong enough to become the new champion at SummerSlam, he isn't the only person Rollins should be worried about. Another Judgment Day member, Damian Priest, currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and has already tried to cash in his contract on The Visionary. If he tried something similar again, he could be the World Heavyweight Champion at the end of SummerSlam 2023.

