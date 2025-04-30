12-time champion secretly working with Seth Rollins while being one of WWE's top babyfaces? Exploring the possibility

This week on RAW, Seth Rollins made a bold statement, insinuating that he and his faction are the future of the pro wrestling industry. Now, not everyone agrees with him, as was seen with Sami Zayn, but there will surely be those who do. This could include a 12-time champion, who is secretly working with Rollins, while also being one of WWE's top babyfaces.

Ad

The 12-time champion in question is none other than the newly crowned World Heavyweight Champion, Jey Uso. The Main Event is the quintessential babyface, and on paper, the least likely to ally with Seth Rollins. After all, he is a member of the OG Bloodline and a close friend of Sami Zayn's. However, the reason he could be working with The Visionary is simply preservation.

Jey Uso only recently became World Heavyweight Champion, but as Logan Paul reminded him, history has proven that he usually crashes and burns as soon as he reaches the top. Furthermore, his "brother from another mother", Sami Zayn, is a superstar who desperately wants to win a world title.

Ad

Trending

With that in mind, in an attempt to make sure he keeps the title for a long time and keeps Sami Zayn away from it, he could've allied with Seth Rollins. He could've asked The Visionary to present The Underdog from the Underground with a chance to move to SmackDown.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In return, Uso could give Rollins a title shot sometime in the future, perhaps at WrestleMania 42. However, at the end of the day, this is just conjecture.

Jey Uso did not give Sami Zayn any advice regarding Seth Rollins' proposition

Jey Uso has interacted with Sami Zayn twice since WrestleMania 41. The first time was on the RAW after Mania, when Zayn congratulated him on his victory. The second time was backstage this week, when Uso spoke to Zayn about his difficult decision.

Ad

Both occasions, at face value, seem rather wholesome. However, one cannot help but note Jey Uso's demeanor on both occasions. On RAW last week, The Main Event did not seem too ecstatic when Sami Zayn's music hit.

Fast forward to this week, and Uso did show some concern for his friend, who at the time was still considering Seth Rollins' proposition. However, Uso looked rather serious and stoic as Zayn walked away.

Ad

Expand Tweet

This could be a stretch, but it feels like there is a hint of animosity towards Zayn from Uso. That being said, only WWE, Uso, and Zayn know if there is any truth to this speculation.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nithin Joseph Nithin is a Pro Wrestling writer who covers WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree and has 4 years of content writing experience working for the likes of The SportsRush and GiveMeSport. His association with SK goes way back as he wrote for the pro wrestling division earlier, too, and interned with the team while pursuing his undergraduate degree.



Nithin’s writing style is inspired by the storytelling abilities of Japanese mangakas Eiichiro Oda, Masashi Kishimoto, and English authors like George R.R. Martin and JRR Tolkien. He strives to keep his reports accurate and relevant by keeping up to date with the pro wrestling world and catering to reader preferences.



He is a huge fan of Seth Rollins’ workhorse mentality and Sami Zayn’s never-say-die spirit. He says that if he could go back to The Attitude Era, he would love to manage Kurt Angle and bring out his ‘Wrestling Machine’ character much earlier in his career.



In his free time, Nithin watches, reads, and makes videos about sports on his YouTube channel ‘The Daily Raid.’ He also enjoys gaming, watching anime, and reading manga. Know More