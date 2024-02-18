12-time WWE champion to return on RAW after more than 6 months to help Jey Uso? Exploring potential twist

Jey Uso has perhaps the biggest match of his career this week on WWE RAW when he takes on Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Jey Uso has been pushing for a shot at Gunther for several months and is hoping to capture his first singles title ahead of WWE's trip to Australia this weekend. With Imperium always lurking in the background, he could need some help to overcome The Ring General and that could come in the form of a returning Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior hasn't been seen on WWE TV since August last year, but has been quite active on social media where he has continued to mock Gunther and seemingly building towards a showdown against the Austrian superstar when he returns.

Sheamus has been sidelined with a shoulder injury since August 2023, with his last opponent being Edge ahead of his move to AEW. It is believed that Sheamus could be ready to make his return soon and is expected to pick up the feud with Gunther, which could happen as soon as tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Will Sheamus finally make his return to help Jey Uso this week on WWE RAW?

Sheamus has been making headlines in recent months because it appears that he is one of several stars whose contracts are set to expire in the coming weeks. A number of WWE stars signed multi-year deals back in 2019 which means that 2024 is a heavy year for the company when it comes to negotiating new deals.

Drew McIntyre is another star whose contract is reportedly set to expire around WrestleMania 40, and WWE is now expected to push to re-sign the former WWE Champion. Sheamus has been out injured for some time now, which could allow WWE to add time to his current deal. This means that they have a few months to negotiate a new deal with The Celtic Warrior before he becomes a free agent.

A return this week on Monday Night RAW could allow Sheamus to put himself in a good position with a storyline leading into WrestleMania 40.

