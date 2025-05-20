12-year veteran to be forced to unmask for good at SummerSlam after what happened on RAW? Exploring the possibility

This year's SummerSlam is shaping up to be one of the biggest events in WWE's history. It will be a two-night show for the first time in the PLE's history. With that in mind, WWE is likely planning some major surprises for the spectacle. The company is seemingly planning a blockbuster Mask vs. Mask Match at The Biggest Party of The Summer.

El Grande Americano could be forced to reveal his identity at SummerSlam this year. There are strong rumors that Chad Gable, the 12-year wrestling veteran, is behind the masked luchador. For the past few weeks, Americano has been heavily involved with Penta. This week on RAW, the luchador (believed to be Gable) cost Cero Miedo his tag team match against The Judgment Day.

Besides, El Grande Americano was also responsible for Penta's defeat against Dominik Mysterio at Backlash. It looks like WWE is setting the two up for a big match, which may happen later this summer. The former AEW star could challenge El Grande Americano in a Mask vs. Mask Match at SummerSlam 2025.

If it happens, there are high chances that Americano will lose and be forced to reveal his true identity, which is likely to be Chad Gable. Well, such an angle could definitely create a major buzz at the summer extravaganza. And since it’s the first-ever two-night edition of the show, the Triple H-led creative team might be planning something big to make it even more unforgettable.

Nonetheless, it is just speculation at the moment. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the ongoing story between Penta and El Grande Americano on RAW.

WWE to take El Grande Americano off television after SummerSlam?

If WWE is building toward a Mask vs. Mask clash between El Grande Americano and Penta at SummerSlam, it will be a sight to see. And if Americano ends up revealing his true identity as Chad Gable, there’s a good chance that it may mark the end of that very character.

WWE might choose to retire the luchador gimmick altogether, allowing Gable to return to his roots and focus on being the leader of American Made. It would also make no sense for him to continue with the "El Grande Americano" character after the unmasking.

However, the company can always bring the luchador persona back for special occasions in WWE, showing it as Chad Gable's alter ego. That would add an interesting layer to Gable’s current character and could open the door for fresh rivalries on the roster in the future.

However, this is nothing more than speculation. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the Olympian.

