13 biggest stars who moved from AEW to WWE

Mariah May shocked the wrestling world when she made her WWE debut on Tuesday in NXT. With NXT Women's Champion Jacy Jayne looking for her first challenger, a brawl broke out before May appeared and made her intentions clear.

May was the latest AEW star to make the move to WWE in 2025, joining Penta, Rey Fenix, and Ricky Saints. However, they are not the only big stars to jump from Tony Khan's promotion to the biggest wrestling company in the world.

Let's look at the 13 biggest stars to leave AEW and join WWE.

#13. and #12. Lexis King and Shawn Spears are NXT mainstays

Cody Rhodes, Shawn Spears, Ethan Page, and Lexis King on NXT. (Photo via: WWE.com)

Lexis King was with AEW for four years before making his WWE debut in September 2023. King changed his name from Brian Pillman Jr. to separate himself from his father.

On the other hand, Shawn Spears, who was with AEW from 2019 to 2023, returned to NXT in February 2024. He hasn't returned to his Tye Dillinger character and remains as The Chairman. Both stars have turned into mainstays in NXT, though it remains unclear if they'll get called up to the main roster soon.

#11. and #10. Ethan Page and Ricky Saints are ready for the main roster

Ricky Saints and Ethan Page. (Photo via: WWE.com)

Ethan Page and Ricky Saints had some good moments in AEW, but they never reached their full potential under Tony Khan. Page has won the NXT Championship and is the current NXT North American Champion. He also got a big rub from The Rock back in January.

Meanwhile, Saints has already won the NXT North American Title two months into his WWE career and is rumored for a potential call-up. Absolute and All-Ego are already bigger stars today and are primed for the main roster.

#9. #8. and #7. Andrade, Rusev, and Aleister Black are back in WWE

Previously, after being released by WWE, Andrade, Rusev, and Aleister Black signed with AEW. They didn't reach the heights many were hoping they could get under Tony Khan.

However, the same can be said of Andrade as he has been stuck in the midcard since returning to WWE last year. On the other hand, Rusev is heading for a big feud with Sheamus, while Black has his hands full with The Miz and Carmelo Hayes.

All three were household names when they moved back and forth between both promotions.

#6. and #5. Rey Fenix and Penta went straight to the main roster

Rey Fenix. (Photo via: WWE.com)

The Lucha Bros finally made it to WWE earlier this year, with Penta debuting in January on RAW and Rey Fenix in April on SmackDown. Penta has lost some momentum since his red-hot start, but he's still in the upper midcard and is already among the top stars on the red brand.

Fenix hasn't had the same success as his big brother, but he's been featured almost weekly. He's also set for a stint on NXT and World's Collide.

#4. and #3. Mariah May and Jade Cargill made their names in AEW before jumping ship

Mariah May's debut on NXT. (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Mariah May used AEW to make a name for herself in one of the best feuds in wrestling against Toni Storm. She turned into a star and is ready for WWE's bright lights, though a stint on NXT doesn't hurt.

The same can be said for Jade Cargill, who went straight to the main roster upon joining in September 2023. Cargill has shown improvement, and her feud with Naomi has reached new levels.

#2. CM Punk was already a top star in WWE

In terms of name recognition, CM Punk was the biggest star to leave AEW and join WWE. However, Punk was already a household name due to his time as a WWE Superstar from 2005 to 2014.

The Second City Saint re-established himself in AEW, showing that he still has the star power to be successful. He has been a draw since returning in November 2023, finally main-eventing WrestleMania this year.

#1. Cody Rhodes became the face of WWE

Cody Rhodes finished his story at WrestleMania 40. (Photo credit: WWE.com)

Cody Rhodes bet on himself when he left WWE in 2016. He began an excursion through the independent circuit before helping establish AEW in 2019. He became a bigger star there, but he needed to finish his story in WWE.

The American Nightmare returned at WrestleMania 38 and went on a two-year journey to not only finish his story but also become the face of the company. He has turned into one of the most recognizable WWE Superstars in the world, helping usher in the new era under TKO ownership.

