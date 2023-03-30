WWE WrestleMania 39 is rapidly approaching. The two-night stupendous event will take place on Friday, April 1st, and Saturday, April 2nd from California with over 60,000 fans expected to attend each night.

There are tons of huge bouts set for the show. In total, 13 top-tier matches have been announced as of the release of this list featuring legendary names such as Lita, Trish Stratus, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar, the stars of today such as Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, and Sami Zayn.

With so many epic bouts scheduled for The Show of Shows, it'll be impossible to predict who will win every match and how. Still, this article will look at each match announced for the show and break down who's most likely to walk away with a win.

Below are 13 predictions for WWE WrestleMania 39.

#13. Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio

Rey and Dominik Mysterio

In a match that many believed would never take place, Rey Mysterio will battle his son Dominik at WWE WrestleMania 39. The bout comes after Dominik has terrorized his father for over six months with help from The Judgment Day.

While the younger Mysterio has been on a roll in recent months, his momentum is likely to halt at The Show of Shows. The legendary Rey Mysterio will likely defeat his son after hitting a 619. This will come in just a night or two following his induction into the Hall of Fame.

#12. The Women's WrestleMania Showcase Match

The Women's WrestleMania Showcase is a Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match featuring a plethora of top stars from both RAW and SmackDown. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler will battle the teams of Shotzi & Natalya, Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville, and Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan.

Of the eight female competitors in the match, five have held gold on the main roster and six have held gold in WWE.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville are the only ones not to hold any titles yet, which is why they'll win this bout and likely go on to challenge for the Women's Tag Team Titles at a later date. Plus, Carmella could always interfere to help them get a quick pin.

#11. The Men's WrestleMania Showcase Match

WWE WrestleMania 39 will also showcase four tag teams comprised of male superstars. The Viking Raiders, Alpha Academy, Ricochet and Braun Strowman, and The Street Profits will clash in a Fatal 4-Way Match at The Show of Shows.

Every superstar in the match has held gold, but The Viking Raiders may prove to be unstoppable and win the bout. They have the most experience as a team and Valhalla may prove to be an X-factor. Expect Ivar to pick up a pinfall victory after diving from the top rope.

#10. Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus vs. Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship

Gunther is set to defend his coveted Intercontinental Championship at WWE WrestleMania 39 against both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. The sometimes-friends-sometimes-enemies both want to dethrone the hard-hitting champion and are now at odds because of it.

A Triple Threat Match can be unpredictable, but Gunther's reign as champion is the one thing fans can always put their money on. The Austrian has been unstoppable since joining the main roster and will continue his dominant title reign. He might even submit Drew or Sheamus to further prove a point.

#9. Edge vs. Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match

Finn Balor & Edge

Edge will go to hell against Finn Balor. The two have been enemies for almost a year now, with the Judgment Day having kicked Edge out of the group once Finn joined the stable. They now plan to settle their rivalry in a Hell in a Cell Match.

It isn't clear which superstar will win, but if Finn Balor does bring back The Demon as advertised, Edge will likely be unable to stop him. Finn could win after delivering brutal double stomps until the Hall of Famer passes out. In the end, Balor will have his hand raised.

#8. Brock Lesnar vs. Omos

A clash of two unbelievable physical specimens will take place at WWE WrestleMania 39. The Nigerian Giant Omos is set to take on Brock Lesnar in a bout between two of the most awe-inspiring superstars in the company.

While Omos has been a destructive force in the past, he has proven to struggle against explosive powerhouses. He lost to Bobby Lashley and he'll certainly lose to Lesnar too. The Beast hitting Omos with the F-5 make for an epic moment.

#7. Trish Stratus, Lita, & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL

Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai will take on Trish Stratus and the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Lita and Becky Lynch. This comes after Becky and the villainous faction have had issues since last summer.

With six superstars competing, anybody could walk away with the win. Still, given Damage CTRL's experience as a unit, and both Lita and Trish Stratus facing serious ring rust, Bayley will likely pin one of the Hall of Famers after her Rose Plant DDT.

#6. Asuka vs. Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship

Asuka & Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been the RAW Women's Champion ever since capturing the belt at WWE WrestleMania last year. A year later, The EST of WWE will defend her title against the new and improved Asuka.

Given Asuka's renewed energy, creepy demeanor, and immense talent, WrestleMania may be the show where Belair finally loses her precious championship. Asuka's new submission hold may be too much for even the super-athletic Bianca to combat.

#5. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens vs. The Usos for the Unified Tag Team Titles

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens

The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens is being billed as the biggest tag team title match in WWE history and given the incredible build to the bout, there's merit in that promotion. Their rivalry is one of the most engaging in the history of World Wrestling Entertainment.

The Usos are the longest-reigning tag team champions in the history of the company, but their incredible run will come to an end at WrestleMania. Expect Sami to be the one to pick up the win, hopefully helping bring an end to The Bloodline once and for all.

#4. Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair returned to WWE after being away for most of 2022 on the December 30 episode of the blue brand and won the SmackDown Women's Championship the same night. Rhea Ripley then went on to win the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Both stars are two of the most impressive female athletes in the world, but only one person can walk away as the champion. Given Rhea's unfortunate loss to The Queen at WrestleMania three years ago, it is time for The Eradicator to win and become a Grand Slam Champion.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul will clash at WWE WrestleMania 39

Logan Paul vs. Seth Rollins at WWE WrestleMania 39 is a bout nobody ever expected to see. The two have had run-ins at The Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and on various episodes of RAW, which is what ultimately led to this first-time-ever match.

While both stars are incredible athletes, The Maverick has managed to knock out The Visionary on two occasions. Seth Rollins needs to win at The Show of Shows and lay Logan out with a massive stomp. Then the crowd can sing his song.

#2. John Cena vs. Austin Theory for the United States Championship

John Cena and Austin Theory

A bout years in the making will take place at WWE WrestleMania 39 when Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship against his childhood idol John Cena. Theory has been wanting to fight Cena for years leading up to the big show.

While Austin Theory is the most consistent superstar without the ring rust John has accumulated, Big Match John always rises to the occasion. The Face That Runs The Place may defeat Theory with the Attitude Adjustment in the first match of WrestleMania in front of 60,000+ fans.

#1. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns

In what is arguably the biggest world title match in WrestleMania history, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event. This comes after Cody won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Roman Reigns' championship reign has been incredible, but after two and a half years it's finally time for The Tribal Chief to lose the belt. The talented star will be hit by a Cross Rhodes and will be counted out 1-2-3 in the center of the ring.

