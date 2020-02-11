13-time World Champion wrestles R-Truth after WWE RAW goes off air

R-Truth

On tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton came out and talked about his heinous attack on WWE Hall of Famer Edge following his Royal Rumble return back in January. Orton was soon interrupted by Matt Hardy, who berated The Viper for taking away Edge's moment from him after his miraculous return to WWE. The segment ended with Orton attacking Hardy with a chair and leaving him motionless in the ring.

After RAW went off the air, the live audience was treated to an interesting contest, as Orton took on fellow Red brand Superstar R-Truth. The Viper picked up a win over Truth with an RKO.

Pic of @RandyOrton from tonights post Raw dark match where he beat R-Truth with an RKO. pic.twitter.com/ByylqaIRnG — #1RandyOrtonSource (@BaltOs1Fan) February 11, 2020

Truth had an incredible 2019, and his antics with the WWE 24/7 title resulted in WWE's Youtube channel getting loads of traffic for months on end. He is all set to get his own WWE 24 documentary special, which will air on the WWE Network immediately after WWE Super ShowDown on February 27, 2020.

Orton, on the other hand, seems to be heading towards WrestleMania with the intention of putting down Edge. The two veterans have had a lot of history together and were once the best of friends. It would be interesting to see these two battle it out one more time on The Grandest Stage Of Them All.