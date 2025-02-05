13-time WWE champion to end John Cena's 17th World title dreams at WrestleMania 41? Exploring potential swerve

John Cena's time in WWE is almost up. The 16-time World Champion has done incredible things in pro wrestling, but he is giving it up at the end of the year. With this being his last active year in the industry, John is looking to go out in a blaze of glory.

One goal he has his eye on is winning his 17th World Championship. While that is an admirable goal, his dreams of winning it at WrestleMania may go up in smoke. This is thanks to the current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, who will likely defeat Cena.

The American Nightmare has done a lot in the company. Not only is he the current World Champion, but he's held tag team gold, the Crown Jewel Championship, and the Intercontinental Title. He is as good as it gets, which is bad news for Cena.

While John Cena is one of the best to ever do it, Cody is in his prime. As the Undisputed WWE Champion, he will take it to Cena at the highest level, especially on the grandest stage. Plus, we've seen a new side of Cody recently.

Rhodes showed just how vicious he can be in the Ladder Match at the 2025 Royal Rumble. He brutalized Kevin Owens, which shows that when push comes to shove, Cody will do whatever it takes to win.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena could then branch off into new directions in WWE

If Cody Rhodes does crush John's dreams at WWE WrestleMania 41, there will be plenty for both men to do immediately afterward. With this being John Cena's final year, he will have plenty of stories and rivalries awaiting him.

For example, if Cena fails to win gold at WrestleMania, he could go on to feud with Gunther afterward. The Ring General will likely no longer be World Heavyweight Champion by that point, but it is a dream feud nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Cody Rhodes has a few feuds and stories ready and waiting for him on SmackDown. Drew McIntyre could move to the blue brand, and he and Cody would have a tremendous physical rivalry over the World Title.

Cody could also potentially feud with Jacob Fatu. He has dealt with Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and, to an extent, The Rock, but The Samoan Werewolf is a much bigger threat. These rivalries alone would likely keep the champion busy going into or even past SummerSlam 2025. Cena's dreams may be crushed at WrestleMania, but both men have much left to do.

