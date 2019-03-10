13 WWE superstars whom Roman Reigns follows on Instagram

Roman Reigns follows the former US Champion R-Truth, multi-time tag team champions The Usos, former SmackDown women's champion Naomi on Instagram

Joe Anoa'i aka WWE's "Roman Reigns" made his Instagram debut just a few days after signing his first Hollywood movie, Hobbs and Shaw. The Big Dog, who was battling with Leukemia back then informed the WWE Universe about his health and his role in the movie via his first post on the photo-sharing site -

Roman Reigns was one of the latest superstars to join Instagram hence, he has only 727k followers on the site, which is very less for a superstar of Reigns' calibre. The Samoan superstar has been very active on social media and has already shared 9 posts since joining Instagram on 26th January.

He has posted updates of his upcoming movie along with the things that he does off camera. Reigns follows only 32 accounts on Instagram, of which 13 belong to WWE superstars. He even follows the official Instagram handle of WWE but apart from that here are the 13 superstars that Reigns follows on Instagram -

#1 Paul Heyman

Roman Reigns shares a good bond with the advocate of Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman

Paul Heyman, who is the on-screen advocate of the WWE Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar has a good relation with Reigns. The closeness they share can be known from the backstage segment which aired after Roman Reigns announced that he has Leukemia.

Heyman has been working for WWE since decades. The advocate is still active both on-screen and backstage. While he has reduced working backstage, he portrays the character of Brock Lesnar's mouthpiece on WWE TV.

Paul has a special quality of promoting matches with his awesome speeches and epic promos. He has worked with Roman Reigns multiple times on WWE TV.

