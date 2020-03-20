14 astounding things Matt Hardy revealed on Chris Jericho's podcast - Main issue with WWE, cancelled cross-promotional angle

The newest AEW signing was a guest on Chris Jericho's latest podcast.

Hardy held nothing back in this interview, and touched upon a variety of topics.

After several weeks of speculation, Matt Hardy finally made his debut on last night's edition of AEW Dynamite. AEW threw a curveball here with Brodie Lee being revealed as The Exalted One, after teasing for weeks that it would be Hardy. The WWE veteran instead made his debut at the end of the show, soon after Chris Jericho's cohorts had defeated Cody's team.

Jericho announced soon after via his official Twitter handle that an interview with Hardy would be up on Friday, on his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. Now that the interview is up and free for everyone to listen, we urge you to go and check it out immediately. Hardy touches on a lot of interesting points in this interview, and it's worth listening to if you are a fan.

For the ones who need a quick summary of what happened on the latest edition of Jericho's podcast, check out the points below:

#1 Has nothing but praise for The Dark Order

The Dark Order

Over the past few weeks, The Dark Order had been teasing the arrival of The Exalted One, with several tweets suggesting that the mystery man would be Matt Hardy. In the end, The Exalted One turned out to be Brodie Lee.

Hardy praised The Dark Order for keeping the "smart fans" guessing and speculating that he would be revealed as The Exalted One. Matt knew that fans were expecting him to land in AEW, but he was hell-bent on wanting them to guess as to what role he would end up playing in the promotion.

#2 Shares his thoughts on debuting in an empty arena

AEW

Matt dubbed his All Elite Wrestling debut as a "home run", even though there wasn't a live crowd to react to the same. Hardy stated that based on the reaction of the TV audience, his debut was a hit.

Fans might be aware of the fact that the Coronavirus pandemic has forced wrestling promotions to hold their shows behind closed doors, without an audience.

