14-time world champion returns, The Bloodline implodes - 5 surprises that could happen this week on WWE RAW

WrestleMania takes place next weekend, meaning there are just two episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown to finalize the build-up to the high-profile show.

This week's episode of WWE RAW will see Logan Paul return to host his "Impaulsive" talk show. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will also be a part of the show for the first time since Jey Uso seemingly reconciled with The Bloodline.

There could be several combustible elements at play tonight on WWE RAW, and here are just five potential surprises.

#5 Montez Ford defeats Austin Theory

Angelo Dawkins was unable to overcome Theory last week on RAW. But the result could be different when his partner Montez Ford will step up to the United States Champion this week.

Ford has always been seen as the standout star in the Street Profits. Hence, a win here would push him into the title picture and cause a rift between himself and Dawkins, with rumors of their split currently circulating.

#4 Chelsea Green and Carmella qualify for WrestleMania

While it probably sends out the wrong message allowing Carmella and Chelsea Green to have a WrestleMania match after the issues they have caused Adam Pearce over the past few months, it does make sense.

Pearce will do everything for a quiet life, and there are a few slots left in the fatal four-way match that was announced as part of the WrestleMania showcase. All Green and Carmella have to do is get past Asuka and Bianca Belair.

#3 Seth Rollins knocks out Logan Paul on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins and Logan Paul have had issues since the Royal Rumble event. After Paul knocked Rollins out the last time they shared a ring, it could get physical tonight when The Maverick hosts his own talk show on RAW.

Rollins needs to send a message after claiming for weeks that Paul doesn't belong in the business and that he will prove it at WrestleMania. So far, Paul has cost him the Royal Rumble Match and the United States Championship, and Rollins is yet to reply.

#2 Jey Uso reveals that he's not rejoined the family

Jey Uso reunited with his brother a few weeks ago on WWE RAW and has since been pushing to settle his issues with Sami Zayn. At no point has Jey Uso claimed that he has returned to The Bloodline. However, The Right Hand Man has made it clear that he is there for his brother and did not mention Roman Reigns.

Tonight could be interesting because Jey will finally be able to show if he is still on the same side as Reigns or if he only rejoined the family to prevent his brother from taking the fall.

#1 Randy Orton appears in St. Louis

It's been almost a year since Randy Orton was last seen on WWE TV. But recent updates suggest that the former 14-time world champion could be ready to make his return to the company soon. Moreover, his hometown of St. Louis seems to be a viable venue for his comeback.

Tonight's episode of RAW will take place in Missouri, and since Roman Reigns and The Bloodline are on the show, it would be the perfect place for him to send a message.

If Orton isn't ready to officially make his return, then a backstage segment where he puts the faction on notice could be enough to hype up the crowd. This possible angle could finally push the WWE Universe into WrestleMania mode.

Do you think there will be many surprises on WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

