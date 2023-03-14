15 top WWE Superstars who don't have a match at WrestleMania 39

It's WrestleMania season and the WWE Universe may be shocked if they don't see a few of their favorite WWE Superstars compete on The Grandest Stage Of Them All. While fans will see superstars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins and more in action, there are a few names that WWE has not yet confirmed to compete at WrestleMania 39.

Many WWE Superstars dream of being a part of WrestleMania and giving the fans a moment to remember forever. While the following superstars' presence hasn't been confirmed yet, WWE has over three weeks to finalize their matches at this year's WrestleMania.

#15. Bray Wyatt may miss WrestleMania 39

Xero News @NewsXero Those asking about Wyatt



There is personal reasons not said by WWE to why bray isnt on tv at this time.



No timeframe at this moment for return. Those asking about WyattThere is personal reasons not said by WWE to why bray isnt on tv at this time.No timeframe at this moment for return.

Since his return to WWE, Bray Wyatt has had the fans' attention. Whatever he does is discussed by all members of the WWE Universe. After beating LA Knight at the Royal Rumble, The Eater Of Worlds set his sights on Bobby Lashley.

Wyatt and Lashley have had a bit of back-and-forth on RAW and SmackDown without coming face-to-face. If a recent report is to be believed, Bray Wyatt has been away from TV due to personal issues with no return date, making his WrestleMania plans up in the air.

#14. Bobby Lashley may not face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania

Bobby Lashley beat Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber to get Bray Wyatt's attention. In what looked like an intriguing feud in the making, Lashley called out Wyatt on multiple occasions, only to be met by audio-visuals of the superstar and Uncle Howdy.

On tonight's WWE RAW, Lashley has decided to call out Bray Wyatt. Given the report that Wyatt may miss WrestleMania, will he make an appearance tonight or will Lashley find a different opponent?

#13. LA Knight

LA Knight @RealLAKnight EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting EVERYBODY knows you can’t have an LA Wrestlemania without LA Knight. But @wwe is late to the game, DRAGGING THEIR FEET on giving Wrestlemania the opportunity for an LA Knight moment. It’s about damn time I get a heads up. I’m done waiting https://t.co/uW4LmBdmdD

LA Knight has become a crowd favorite since he challenged Bray Wyatt. He holds his own when given the mic and can be tactful in the ring. Given that Knight was part of the first-ever Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match, WWE not having a solid plan for him this close to WrestleMania may come as a shock for many members of the WWE Universe.

#12. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn has been the talk of WWE for the past 10 months as part of one of the biggest storylines in recent times. The former Honorary Uce could be deemed one of Roman Reigns' biggest opponents, given the cracks that he has caused in The Bloodline right now.

Given his stature in WWE right now, Sami Zayn may be in the line-up for WrestleMania, but nothing substantial is confirmed for him right now.

#11. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has made it his life's mission to bring down The Bloodline, fighting them continuously for over a year now. He challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble and came to Sami Zayn's aid at Elimination Chamber.

The WWE Universe is well aware of Zayn and Owens' history. Maybe WWE is waiting to pull the trigger on their alliance to finally dethrone The Usos as WWE Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania.

#10. & #9. The Usos

WWE @WWE



Jimmy and Jey



#SmackDown "Everything I need to say, I'mma say it in the middle of that ring tonight."Jimmy and Jey @WWEUsos are finally back together, but after everything that's gone down in #TheBloodline , what will Jey have to say for himself? "Everything I need to say, I'mma say it in the middle of that ring tonight." Jimmy and Jey @WWEUsos are finally back together, but after everything that's gone down in #TheBloodline, what will Jey have to say for himself? 👀#SmackDown https://t.co/6zYV3I72LU

The Usos have been WWE Tag Team Champions for over a year now. The duo have beaten formidable tag teams that have stood in their way while ensuring that Roman Reigns holds onto the WWE Universal Championship.

The Usos have not defended their titles at a premium live event for a while now, but it is unlikely that they will miss WrestleMania given that the show stretches across two days now. It is not certain who their next opponents will be, but now that Jey has turned on Zayn, Owens may align with his old friend to bring The Usos down.

#8. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre was the one who carried WWE through COVID, being the champion the company needed at the time. Since Roman Reigns' return, McIntyre has been lost in the shuffle, unable to capture gold for a long time now.

On WWE SmackDown this week, The Scottish Warrior will take on Sheamus in a number one contender's match for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. If McIntyre loses to Sheamus, it'll be interesting to see how WWE plans to include him at this year's Show Of Shows

#7. Edge

Edge has been making life hard for The Judgment Day for the past few months. He has taken on Finn Balor in many match forms and looks like he isn't done. The Rated-R Superstar is looking for redemption against Balor for snatching his group and hurting his wife.

#6. Finn Balor

Finn Balor has been engaged in a program with Edge for many months. Things got personal when Balor and The Judgment Day attacked Beth Phoenix, forcing Edge to submit in an I Quit Match. Balor may decide to bring back the Demon persona to get rid of Edge once and for all on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

#5. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan has garnered love from fans across the globe since her return. WWE has given her the platform to showcase her skills and has ensured that she is the talk of the Women's division. She even lasted as long as Rhea Ripley did in the Women's Royal Rumble Match, coming in second place. At Elimination Chamber, Morgan came up short on the chance to challenge Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship.

She is a star in the making and a former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion. WWE will be looking for an opportunity to ensure that Morgan finds a place on the match card of this year's Show Of Shows.

#4. Ronda Rousey

The Baddest Woman On The Planet, Ronda Rousey, is a former WWE RAW Women's Champion and a crowd-puller. Whether the fans hate her or love her, they don't stop talking about her. She is one of the few women to headline WrestleMania and has done a lot to elevate herself and the women's division in WWE.

A probable opponent for Rousey at WrestleMania may be Natalya, whom she has been in a feud with since her return.

#3. Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss has been MIA since the Royal Rumble. At the media meet at the same event, Bray Wyatt teased an alliance with her in the future.

At first, many fans thought her disappearance from TV was because WWE may be planning Bliss and Wyatt's reunion. Now, reports state that Wyatt may be away from TV, and his match at WrestleMania and a sooner angle with Bliss seem unlikely. WWE would not want to keep Little Miss Bliss out of their plans for WrestleMania, so it's likely they will find her a role soon enough.

#2. Carmella

After her hiatus from WWE, Carmella made her presence known by defeating three women in a Fatal Four-way Match to save a place at Elimination Chamber. She was the final contender to be eliminated at the event when she submitted to Asuka.

Given her stature and past in the company, WWE believes that Mella Is Money and will have an opponent planned for her at WrestleMania.

#1. Natalya

Natalya has been in an on-and-off feud with her former friend Ronda Rousey. The two have been at it since The Baddest Woman On The Planet's return. Their feud may come to a culmination at WrestleMania if their storyline is built well and the fans get the right payoff for this long-term storytelling.

