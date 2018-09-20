Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

16 Superstars from different countries who could represent their nations at the WWE World Cup 

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.68K   //    20 Sep 2018, 22:30 IST

Crown Jewel will host the first WWE World Cup
WWE Crown Jewel will see the first ever WWE World Cup winner crowned

With WWE's announcement of Crown Jewel, their second event ever and second of the year to be held in Saudi Arabia, another huge announcement was made - that the event will play host to the first ever WWE World Cup tournament.

Details about the tournament are scarce, but you'd have to think that we'll see representatives from different countries do battle in a knockout format with the winner taking home the trophy - so how deep could WWE go with this?

Well, WWE currently has a plethora of global talent at their disposal, more than ever before, and with multiples of four being ideal for a tournament - four and eight Superstars doing battle make sense, but WWE could go all in with this one and actually have 16 men do battle for the tournament, with every star representing a different country.

So, who might we see? I'm running down the 16 most likely possibilities.

#16 Saudi Arabia - Mansoor

Man
Mansoor made his presence felt last year

Well, every World Cup has to have the home nation represented, right? And what an addition to the tournament this would be. Mansoor Al-Shehail made a monumental impression on the WWE Universe when he debuted at the Greatest Royal Rumble in a segment where the Daivari found out just who this six-foot-tall, 175-pound 17-year-old really is.

Mansoor has trained under WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr and would be a great addition and huge fan favourite if he were involved!

1 / 7 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Crown Jewel 2018 Kurt Angle Andrade 'Cien' Almas
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has ten years' writing experience and a 2:1 Honours degree, and is also a subtitler working on both live and prerecorded broadcast for television channels across the UK, USA and Australia.
Top 5 Wrestlers Who Should Win The WWE World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 NXT wrestlers who should compete in the WWE World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 dream competitors for WWE World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Legends Who May Return For A Saudi Arabia WWE Show
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why WWE "Super" events are underwhelming
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup teams who resemble Raw superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstars and their Movie Character Equivalents: Part 2
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who Could Return At Hell In A Cell
RELATED STORY
5 Different WWE Superstars and their economic backgrounds
RELATED STORY
WWE Crown Jewel: Predicting the entrants for the first...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us