16 Superstars from different countries who could represent their nations at the WWE World Cup

WWE Crown Jewel will see the first ever WWE World Cup winner crowned

With WWE's announcement of Crown Jewel, their second event ever and second of the year to be held in Saudi Arabia, another huge announcement was made - that the event will play host to the first ever WWE World Cup tournament.

Details about the tournament are scarce, but you'd have to think that we'll see representatives from different countries do battle in a knockout format with the winner taking home the trophy - so how deep could WWE go with this?

Well, WWE currently has a plethora of global talent at their disposal, more than ever before, and with multiples of four being ideal for a tournament - four and eight Superstars doing battle make sense, but WWE could go all in with this one and actually have 16 men do battle for the tournament, with every star representing a different country.

So, who might we see? I'm running down the 16 most likely possibilities.

#16 Saudi Arabia - Mansoor

Mansoor made his presence felt last year

Well, every World Cup has to have the home nation represented, right? And what an addition to the tournament this would be. Mansoor Al-Shehail made a monumental impression on the WWE Universe when he debuted at the Greatest Royal Rumble in a segment where the Daivari found out just who this six-foot-tall, 175-pound 17-year-old really is.

Mansoor has trained under WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr and would be a great addition and huge fan favourite if he were involved!

