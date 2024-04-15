16-time champion must turn heel after 2 years and attack Cody Rhodes upon his WWE return

When Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, his victory wasn't his alone. The likes of Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, John Cena, and The Undertaker helped The American Nightmare finish his story at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

While things ended positively for Rhodes that night, there is a chance that he could suffer a massive betrayal from someone who previously helped him soon. The superstar in question is Seth Rollins.

When compared to all the allies who helped the champion win, Rollins' contribution was the most significant. In helping Rhodes, the 16-time champion lost plenty, yet left WrestleMania with a smile. However, despite that, it can be argued that The American Nightmare failed to acknowledge Rollins.

During his speech on RAW, The American Nightmare made it a point to even acknowledge Roman Reigns but did not mention Rollins at all. This act by the champion could anger The Architect and lead him to turn his back on Rhodes in a vicious manner. Hence, he could adopt a heel persona for the first time since 2022.

Seth Rollins lost his title to help Cody Rhodes

At WrestleMania 40 Night Two, Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre. Given Rollins had beaten him twice, many thought he would easily retain his championship. However, when it mattered most, the Scotsman beat The Visionary.

It can be said that this happened because Rollins was exhausted from his tag team match at WrestleMania 40 Night One, where he helped Rhodes against The Bloodline. This is another reason why the former World Heavyweight Champion could attack Cody Rhodes on RAW.

Challenging Cody Rhodes for his title could be more prestigious

During his run as World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins had a great time. Not only was he champion for long, but he also brought much prestige to the title WWE only introduced last year. However, now that he has lost the gold, Rollins might want to do bigger things.

Hence, it would only be smart for him to attack Cody Rhodes. By doing so, he could put himself in a situation to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. While Rhodes and Rollins have faced each other on multiple occasions, a potential rivalry now would do even better.

A betrayal from Rollins would make him a massive heel. If he eventually locks horns with a top babyface like Cody Rhodes, it would be an absolute treat to watch. While the angle is speculative, anything can happen in the Stamford-based promotion.

