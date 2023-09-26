16-year veteran to win first singles championship in WWE? Exploring why it must happen

WWE has a handful of top singles championships on the main roster. Roman Reigns is the top champion, but the likes of Rey Mysterio and Gunther also represent the men's singles division as champions.

Arguably, the second most important title is the World Heavyweight Championship. That belt is currently held by Seth Rollins, the inaugural champion. The title was introduced earlier this year, and the holder is, by default, the top star of Monday Night RAW.

While many men are vying for the chance to capture the belt, RAW's newest singles star could be the man to dethrone Seth Rollins and win it next. Jey Uso was recently traded to the brand, and he is ready to win his first-ever singles belt.

Jey first debuted in pro wrestling all the way back in 2007. He spent nearly his entire career teaming up with his twin brother Jimmy, which meant singles opportunities were few and far between.

Now that he is on his own, his time to win the gold could be approaching. Jey dethroning The Visionary and being the other male world champion in WWE would be the perfect way to prove to Roman Reigns that he never needed The Bloodline to thrive and gain success in the company.

Jey Uso is currently feuding with The Judgment Day on RAW

While it remains to be seen when and if Main Event Jey Uso will win a singles championship in WWE, he currently has his hands full on the red brand anyway. Jey is involved in an ongoing rivalry with The Judgment Day.

The stable featuring Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley has been dominating Monday Night RAW and World Wrestling Entertainment as a whole. All four members hold championships, and JD McDonagh, who is yet to be an official member of the group, is consistently backing them up.

Their nefarious acts have led to issues with a number of top babyfaces in the company. The stable is currently at war with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Cody Rhodes. Thanks to poor recruitment efforts, Jey Uso now stands against the fearsome faction as well.

Upon coming to WWE RAW, Jey was asked to join the stable. He seemed interested in doing so, or at the very least, not totally opposed to the proposition. However, things seemingly soured once the faction also attempted to recruit Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso.

Jey moved to the red brand to avoid his family, so any type of affiliation is out the window. That boneheaded move swayed the former Andre the Giant Battle Royal winner away from the group, now making speculations for an intense four vs. four fight. Which side will reign supreme? Fans will have to wait to know the answer.

Do you think Jey Uso could possibly challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in the future? What storyline could emerge between Jey and The Judgment Day in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below!