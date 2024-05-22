17-time champion to reveal himself as the mastermind behind Solo Sikoa? Exploring the possibility

Solo Sikoa has gained control of The Bloodline ever since Roman Reigns went on a hiatus following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. From adding new members to forging new rivalries, Sikoa has become the center of the faction that has dominated WWE for a long time.

While The Enforcer claims Reigns is the one asking him to call the shots, there is a chance he is lying. There is a huge possibility that Sikoa is carrying out his actions based on the command of a 17-time champion who holds a lot of power in WWE. The champion in question is The Rock.

For those unaware, The Rock is The Final Boss, and he holds plenty of power. The same was seen when he did his best to try and help Reigns retain his title at WrestleMania XL. However, The Tribal Chief failed, and this is something that could have angered The Rock.

That's the potential reason why Sikoa might be doing what he is doing with The Bloodline. This angle also makes sense because Roman Reigns has been absent on many occasions, but Sikoa never tried to take charge of The Bloodline. Hence, there is a possibility that someone like The Rock is calling the shots.

Real-life Bloodline member says Solo Sikoa's Bloodline is dangerous

Under Solo Sikoa's tenure as leader of The Bloodline, the faction has seen new additions in the form of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. Since the two brothers have joined The Bloodline, the faction seems to be much more dangerous and a lot more hungry.

Zilla Fatu, the son of WWE Legend Umaga, is one such man who believes that Sikoa's Bloodline is indeed dangerous. During an interview with Muscle Man Malcolm, Zilla went on to speak about the new Bloodline in detail. He said:

"[What's your thoughts on the new Bloodline with Solo and Tama and Guerrillas of Destiny in general?] I think it's dangerous. It definitely opened a lot of people's eyes because it's like with the story, with The Bloodline story, there's so many perspectives, so many opinions, and so many outlooks with this story. There's no belt involved. Everybody going for that necklace."

Check out the video below:

While Zilla's assessment of the faction is correct and Solo Sikoa's Bloodline is indeed scary, it will be interesting to see how the dynamics change once Roman Reigns returns. The Tribal Chief's comeback will indeed inject a lot more excitement into this storyline.