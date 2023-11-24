19-year veteran to replace Jey Uso in the Men's WarGames Match at WWE Survivor Series? Analyzing the possibility

WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023 is set to feature Jey Uso in a star-studded battle.

Jey has been a part of numerous important RAW storylines since joining the red brand a few months ago. Despite his efforts to make peace with the stars he has affected in the past, it would be safe to say that everything has gone smoothly for the former Bloodline member.

On the latest episode of RAW, Main Event Jey Uso appeared uncomfortable when Cody Rhodes revealed Randy Orton as the final member of his team for the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023. Given his tumultuous past with everyone engaged in the event, someone who has lately made peace with him could take him out before the match. The star in question is the 19-year veteran, Kevin Owens.

Owens was recently suspended from SmackDown for physically assaulting Grayson Waller and Austin Theory during the commentary for the program. He could vent his frustration at Jey Uso and viciously assault him to take his position in the Men's WarGames Match, as Jey was the catalyst for his transition to SmackDown.

It is just a presumption at this moment. It is unclear whether Jey will be substituted in the WarGames match. The fans will have to wait and watch to find out.

Will Jey Uso and Randy Orton get along?

Jey Uso's response to Cody Rhodes revealing Randy Orton as his team's fifth and final member for the Men's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event was intriguing to see. He seemed agitated because of his history with The Apex Predator.

How Randy Orton will handle Jey and the rest of his team when he returns remains to be seen. Despite his lengthy history with The Bloodline, Orton would be better served by putting his feelings aside for Main Event Jey Uso.

The fans will be riveted to their seats in a few days when they will witness The Judgment Day partner up with Drew McIntyre to go against Orton, Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey, and Seth Rollins. It will be violent, as with previous WarGames matches, but how Randy Orton gets along with Jey Uso will add to the match's drama.

Do you think Jey Uso will be replaced in the Men's WarGames Match? Will The Viper and Main Event Jey Uso put their differences aside and work together to ensure the victory for Team Rhodes? Sound off in the comments section below!