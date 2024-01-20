19-year veteran to win the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins on WWE RAW? Exploring potential twist

Seth Rollins' potential injury on WWE RAW has created a buzz in the professional wrestling industry. But could he lose his World Heavyweight Championship in an unfortunate moment?

On last week's edition of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal to retain his World Championship, after which he struggled to walk, concerning fans about a severe injury. After numerous reports of a potentially serious injury, the company announced that The Visionary will appear on next week's edition of the red brand to address the situation.

In case the World Heavyweight Champion is expected to be out for an extended period, the company may book Damian Priest's successful Money in the Bank cash in to ensure the show isn't left without a World Title in Rollins' absence.

While relinquishing the title is also an option, Damian Priest being the champion will shake the landscape of the show. He could defend the title at Elimination Chamber and potentially hold it until WrestleMania. The chaos of a new World Heavyweight Champion will create must-watch television content.

This scenario is just a speculation, and nothing is confirmed. The upcoming WWE RAW will reveal all the answers.

WWE Hall of Famer believes WWE RAW Superstar Damian Priest should not cash in on Seth Rollins

While there have been several opinions on when Damian Priest should cash in his Money in the Bank contract, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently discussed how he believes the WWE RAW Superstar should cash in on CM Punk rather than Seth Rollins to create the biggest moment of his career.

"Punk vs Seth night one main event WWE World Heavyweight Championship. Punk wins, 'Yay, Punk won, CM Punk, new champion.' Damien Priest in the ring hits his finish, Priest wins," Ray said. "What's wrong with that? That's the biggest moment you could give Damien Priest." [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

This may be a hot take as many fans believe CM Punk should finally achieve his dream of main eventing WrestleMania and leave The Showcase of the Immortals as a World Champion.

Do you think Damian Priest should cash in on Seth Rollins or CM Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.

