2 Best options to dethrone Sami Zayn as the WWE United States Champion and 2 worst options

WWE United States Champion Sami Zayn has proved to be one of the most loved and incredible talents in recent history. Since his fallout from the Bloodline, the star managed to make a name for himself as a massive singles star on the red brand and engaged in some of the biggest storylines, including one with The Vision.

Zayn recently moved to SmackDown and shocked the world when he pinned Solo Sikoa to become the new United States Champion. The star has been doing a great job with the gold, and fans have been wondering who could end his glorious title run. Let’s check out a few of the best and worst options to dethrone Zayn.

#4. Worst: Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior needs a title to elevate his status in the company. Drew McIntyre could have a brilliant feud with the Master Strategist on the blue brand, and fans would undoubtedly love to see both men collide with each other.

However, the star needs a World title win more than a victory over Sami Zayn to become the WWE United States Champion. While McIntyre winning the title would be great, it could ruin his character as well as Sami’s run as the champ, making him one of the worst options to dethrone the star.

#3. Best: Damian Priest

Since his move to the blue brand after falling out of the Judgment Day, Damian Priest has been trying to make a name for himself. The star has lost all the momentum he had with rare in-ring appearances, which has led to him needing some big victories to get back to the top.

A feud between Sami Zayn and Damian Priest would undoubtedly be a treat to watch. Both men have been waiting to get to the top and need some big feuds. Priest could use this opportunity to gain all the momentum he lost, becoming one of the frontrunners to dethrone Zayn.

#2. Worst: Jacob Fatu

Since moving out of the Bloodline, Jacob Fatu has been hunting for opportunities to gain back his momentum. The star came out of an intense feud against Solo Sikoa recently and has not been featured on TV very often since then.

Fatu needs some big wins, and a potential win against Sami Zayn could be incredible. However, after an underwhelming run as the WWE United States Champion, Fatu having another title run in a short span of time won’t make any sense. Rather, the star should grind his way to the top to become one of the biggest babyfaces on the roster and then pull out a title victory.

#1. Best: Former WWE NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes has been looking to gain momentum since his move to the main roster, and his recent pairing alongside The Miz has undoubtedly proved to be incredible. The star is under proper guidance currently and just needs to enhance his character to make his way to the top.

Hayes could be one of the best names for the company to dethrone Sami Zayn as the WWE United States Champion. The star dethroning Zayn could not only enhance his character but also help him elevate his status on the roster. Time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.

